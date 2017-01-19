Candice Nguyen joins KTVU 2 Investigates team

OAKLAND (KTVU) -- Candice Nguyen, a Bay Area native who was raised in Oakland and Union City, is joining the 2 Investigates team at KTVU FOX 2.

Candice is set to start at KTVU FOX 2 on Feb. 7 and will join a broadcast team of reporters that has been honored multiple times with national and local awards for its hard-hitting investigations.

"It's been 10 years since I've been home, but it was worth the wait," Candice said. "Being back to report on a community as smart and culturally rich as the Bay Area is beyond an honor. I'm excited to join the KTVU Fox 2 News team."

She started her journalism career as a travel columnist and got her first news job at KION-TV in Salinas, Calif., before working for six years in San Diego at San Diego 6 News and NBC 7 San Diego.

Candice is a five-time regional Emmy award-winner who has been honored for her work in categories that include Journalistic Enterprise and Investigative Report. She has also received the Edward R. Murrow Award for her series "Missing for Decades."

She has also received the Neil Morgan Community Impact Award and been recognized several times by the Society of Professional Journalists.

When she’s not working, Candice enjoys circuit training and obstacle course racing. She loves exploring different foods and is passionate about celebrating cultural diversity in her food blog.