I'm home! I think this is what people mean when they say, "I've made it." As a Walnut Creek native, I grew up watching KTVU. Even as my career took me around the country, I always trusted KTVU to bring my family and friends back home the most accurate and reliable news. Now, I get to say that I'm the person delivering that news to my loved ones.

My parents are thrilled they can watch me on TV in the East Bay, instead of through a live stream online and I'm thrilled I can be home again!

My journey in broadcast journalism started in college at UC Santa Barbara when I interned at KEYT. Getting up at 3AM to run the teleprompter and traffic cameras for the anchors doesn't sound glamorous, but 20 year old Sara was living the dream. That dream continued through grad school at Boston University. I got my masters in broadcast journalism then went straight to Grand Junction, Colorado where I learned the ropes at KKCO 11 News. From Colorado, I made my way to FOX40 News in Sacramento where I spent three amazing years and now five years after starting my first on-air gig, I'm back where I belong!

I've been fortunate enough to do it all throughout my time in news. From shooting and editing, to anchoring the news and weather, it's been quite the experience and I wouldn't trade it for the world.

I want to get to know all my new neighbors, so don't be a stranger. Follow me on Facebook, Instagram and on Twitter. I'd love to hear from you!