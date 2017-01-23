PG&E gets maximum sentence for fatal pipeline blast

SAN FRANCISCO (KTVU & AP) -- A federal judge on Monday issued a $3 million fine to Pacific Gas & Electric Co. -- the maximum allowed by law -- after a jury convicted the company of deliberately violating pipeline safety regulations before a deadly natural gas pipeline explosion in the San Francisco Bay Area and then misleading investigators looking into the blast.

U.S. District Judge Thelton Henderson announced the sentence during a hearing in San Francisco. Henderson said the ulity has agreed to the monitoring.

The 2010 blast of a PG&E natural gas pipeline killed eight people and destroyed 38 homes in the city of San Bruno.

RELATED STORIES