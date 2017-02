Grand Opening of MoMo's in Walnut Creek Business Grand Opening of MoMo's in Walnut Creek Monday is the grand opening of MoMo's in Walnut Creek. This is the first East Bay location of the popular restaurant that is already in San Francsico across from AT&T Park and in the Mission Rock Resort where the new Warriors arena is being built...

On Monday morning we were joined live by owner Peter Osborne on KTVU the 9.

Watch the interview in the video box above.