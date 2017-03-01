Will Donald Trump policies fuel stock market rally? Business Will Donald Trump policies fuel stock market rally? The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up almost 2,800 points since Donald Trump was elected U.S. president four months ago and the rise has prompted questions of how high will the markets rise?

Since Nov. 8, American stock market indices have been on an upward roll, shattering previous records with the Dow Jones industrials up 15 percent; the broader S&P 500 rising 13 percent; and the tech heavy NASDAQ soaring higher by 10 percent.

Ken Winans, a writer, entrepreneur and investment manager, said he is not surprised.

"When you (tout) lower corporate taxes, lower investor related taxes and lower regulation, that's just fuel for a tremendous rally," Winans said.

It seems a huge pool of potential investors, who may have been sitting on the sidelines, have now bought in Trumponomics.

Former Wall Street banker and retired dean of the Golden Gate University School of Business said in late January -- when the so-called Trump rally was just a rally -- investors were taking a wait and see attitude.

"This is a market that's very much decided that you can trade Trump, but not quite yet decided you can invest Trump," Connelly said, adding that investors have grown optimistic.

"I don't think any of us think it's going to go straight up forever," he said. "At some point there's profit taking and some people will take some off the table."

Winans makes this bold prediction.

"I think the Dow will be at 30,000 by the end of his first term," he said, which would be a 50 percent increase in just four years.

"A Dow Jones Industrial Average (that sits at) 30,000 at the end of his first term is historically very possible," Winans said, adding: "The market is certainly not cheap right now, but it is nowhere near what I would call a bubble type evaluation that would be something to worry about."

However, Winans warns that a rapid increase in interest rates could derail the rally as could a collapse of a significant part of the U.S. economy, such as high tech which we saw in the early 2000s.

By KTVU reporter Tom Vacar.