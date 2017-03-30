Sponsored Advertising: H&R Block Best of Both Business Still Need to File Tax Returns? H&R Block Best of Both Blends DIY, Tax Pro Expertise: Paid Post Get the convenience of DIY filing with tax pro review for maximum refund – guaranteed through H&R Block. (Paid Post)

Blends DIY, tax pro expertise

Get the convenience of DIY filing with tax pro review for maximum refund – guaranteed

Even though the April 18 tax filing deadline (video) is right around the corner, procrastinators have more options with H&R Block than they might realize. In addition to taking the do-it-yourself tax prep approach or working in a tax office with a tax professional, they can do both with H&R Block Best of Both – with no office visit required.

H&R Block Best of Both takes worry out of the equation

H&R Block is the only tax prep company giving DIY clients the opportunity to have their tax return reviewed remotely by a tax pro before submitting it to the IRS, ensuring they get their maximum tax refund. With H&R Block Best of Both, do-it-yourself taxpayers who want the convenience of working on their tax return when they have time, don’t have to miss out on having a tax professional make sure their return is accurate.

Even if taxpayers who usually do their own taxes have doubts due to life changes this year, Best of Both can be a good way to make sure they aren’t leaving money on the table. Life changes – like sending a child to college, selling a home, starting a business and taking care of elderly parents — can change a tax situation. When DIY taxpayers have life changes they could miss tax breaks, which could prevent them from getting the maximum refund they are due.

Best of Both process is simple, convenient and comes with H&R Block’s guarantees

All H&R Block Online DIYers can add-on Best of Both when working in any online product, including the Free edition. The cost of adding Best of Both is based on the complexity of the individual tax return and ranges from $39.99 to $89.99.

After “completing” their return, Best of Both clients receive a message letting them know their tax return was received and to whom it was assigned. Clients and tax professionals communicate via a secured email system and they also can talk on the phone if they choose. Visiting an office isn’t required, but it is an option.

Just go to hrblock.com and start a tax return for free today! All H&R Block clients get the company’s guarantees of maximum refund, 100-percent accuracy and 100-percent satisfaction, plus audit support.

Visit hrblock.com to file today!