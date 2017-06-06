Uber fires over 20 workers after internal harassment review

SAN FRANCISCO (KTVU) -- Officials with Uber said Tuesday that the company has fired over 20 employees after an internal probe into harassment complaints.

Officials told KTVU that the majority of the 215 complaints were lodged by workers in the company's San Francisco office but reports were also filed from company's other offices as well. Uber reportedly has over 12,000 employees on its payroll and at least 22 of them were let go following the probe.

According to reports, the law firm Perkins Coie was assisting the law firm of Covington & Burling to conduct the review of harassment reports. The L.A. Times reported that the law firms looked into 215 complaints and took no action on 100 instances.

The company said the worker complaints included charges of sexual harassment, discrimination, bullying and unprofessional behavior.

The ride share company generated national headlines in February when a former software engineer publicly disclosed that the company took no action against a manager who had sexually propositioned her. The woman also alleged that the company had tried to cover up instances of sexual harassment that was reported by her and other employees.

Travis Kalanick, the Uber CEO, publicly disavowed the bad behavior at the firm and pledged to hire an outside firm to conduct an internal review of Uber's workplace culture and the harassment complaints. That review is expected to be published by the two law firms on Tuesday, June 13.

The company told KTVU FOX 2 News that it plans to take steps to stem the inappropriate behavior, by:

Beefing up its Human Resources Department.

Creating a hotline for employees to report incidents in confidence.

Installing a new employee complaint system to track reports.

KTVU reporter Paul Chambers contributed to this report.