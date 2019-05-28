Apple announced a new update to the iPod Touch family on Monday, featuring the A10 Fusion chip, which first appeared in the iPhone 7. It’s the seventh generation of the iPod Touch, which comes almost four years after the sixth-generation, introduced first in July 2015.
The display and camera remain the same – it has the same 4-inch display and 8-megapixel camera as the as the previous version. On the software side, it brings support for augmented reality applications and games, along with support for group FaceTime calls. Group FaceTime lets users make video or audio calls over Wi-Fi with up to 32 people.
The new iPod Touch is available in six colors - space gray, white, gold, blue, pink and red, on Apple.com and in stores later this week. The Cupertino-based tech giant is offering three storage configurations with the device, starting with $199 for the base version, which comes with 32 GB of storage, and 128 GB for the $299 version - same as the previous generation. In addition, it has introduced a 256 GB version for $399.