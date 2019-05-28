A Samsung netbook loaded with six pieces of malware has sold as a piece of art, and has received a final closing bid of $1.435 million at an online auction.

The art piece, dubbed "The Persistence of Chaos," was created by artist Guo O Dong in collaboration with cybersecurity company Deep Instinct, which provided the malware and technical expertise to execute the work in a safe environment.

Together, they’ve packed an airgapped 10-inch Samsung NC10-14GB netbook running Windows XP with six different types of malware that have caused financial damages totaling $95B. Air gapping is a network security measure used to cut off a computer’s access to networks.