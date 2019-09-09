< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Apple rumored to announce iPad, Mac lineup update at launch event Apple rumored to announce iPad, Mac lineup update at launch event By Azenith Smith, KTVU
Posted Sep 09 2019 10:56PM PDT
Video Posted Sep 09 2019 10:54PM PDT CUPERTINO, Calif. (KTVU) (KTVU)</strong> - Apple is set to unveil its newest products at a <a href="https://www.apple.com/apple-events/" target="_blank">big launch event Tuesday</a>. It’s being held at the Steve Jobs Theater at the Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino.</p> <p>Apple is rumored to update its iPad and Mac lineup and introduce streaming services. Experts are not expecting a radically different iPhone.</p> <p>“I’m really excited to see what happens next with iPhone,” said Waheed Majrooh of Union City. “The last few generations have been mediocre upgrades. This is the big moment for Apple to come back on the scene.”</p> <p>“I don't think we are going to see any revolutionary changes,” said Larry Magid, CEO of ConnectSafely.org. “I think the form factor will look pretty much how they look today.”</p> <p>Tech expert Larry Magid said early predictions are the new iPhones will look a lot like its predecessors. Apple is expected to introduce three new models of the iPhone 11 with modest upgrades including faster processors, improved Face ID and new camera features ranging in price from $750-$1,100.</p> <p>“They will say this is the best iPhone yet and of course it will be the best iPhone yet otherwise why bother but I think we will see a bigger development the following year when we are going to see the 5G and complete redesign,” said Magid.</p> <p>The lack of major upgrades comes as Apple’s competitors have made big changes. Magid showed us his Samsung Galaxy Note 10's nearly all-screen design with stylus.</p> <p>Some experts said the future of mobile devices is lightning fast 5G and foldable displays. Apple is expected to wait until 2020 with 5G phones.</p> <p>“I think Apple is no longer way ahead in innovation,” said Magid. “I think they are on par with Samsung and Google.”</p> <p>This comes as the smartphone industry has stalled and new tariffs imposed on goods imported from China are also slated to hit iPhone and other electronics.</p> <p>Consumers are also hanging onto less expensive phones longer.</p> <p>“I own a iPhone 7 so it's been awhile since I upgraded to a new phone,” said Ajay Kulkarni of Campbell.</p> <p>Kulkarni is in the market for a new phone and wants a 5G phone but said he's not willing to wait any longer.</p> <p>“I already feel my iPhone quality is not as good as the iPhone 10,” said Kulkarni. “I’m looking for a new camera and better resolution.”</p> <p>Tech experts said the company will likely talk about Apple TV and its new video streaming services Tuesday as well.<br /> </p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script id="article_10155_405538_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KTVU_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Business" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"405572" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Business Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/-by-innovation-only-apple-media-event-expected-to-bring-new-iphones-watches-to-consumers" title=""By Innovation Only" Apple media event expected to bring new iPhones, Watches to consumers" data-articleId="427943454" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/08/Apple_special_event_set_for_Tuesday__Sep_0_7645857_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/08/Apple_special_event_set_for_Tuesday__Sep_0_7645857_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/08/Apple_special_event_set_for_Tuesday__Sep_0_7645857_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/08/Apple_special_event_set_for_Tuesday__Sep_0_7645857_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/08/Apple_special_event_set_for_Tuesday__Sep_0_7645857_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Apple special event set for Tuesday, September 10." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>"By Innovation Only" Apple media event expected to bring new iPhones, Watches to consumers</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">KTVU Staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 08 2019 06:27PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A media event this Tuesday at the Steve Jobs Theater at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino is expected to bring new iPhones, Apple Watches and Apple services to consumers.</p><p>Possibly named the "iPhone 11" and "iPhone 11 Pro," the latest generation iPhone is expected to come with a dramatically improved rear-camera system.</p><p>Not much is known about the next generation Apple Watch, although developers have discovered through upcoming software updates that the Apple Watch will be available with either a titanium or ceramic casing.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/business/official-trump-to-challenge-california-authority-on-mileage" title="Official: Trump to challenge California authority on mileage" data-articleId="427674870" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/01/New_California_gas_tax_in_effect_0_7459937_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/01/New_California_gas_tax_in_effect_0_7459937_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/01/New_California_gas_tax_in_effect_0_7459937_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/01/New_California_gas_tax_in_effect_0_7459937_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/01/New_California_gas_tax_in_effect_0_7459937_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Official: Trump to challenge California authority on mileage</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">TOM KRISHER and ELLEN KNICKMEYER, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 06 2019 08:55AM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Trump administration is moving forward with a proposal to revoke part of California's authority to set its own automobile gas mileage standards, a government official said Thursday, confronting a state that has repeatedly challenged the administration's environmental rollbacks.</p><p>The Environmental Protection Agency was preparing paperwork for the White House for the move, meant to help the administration set a single, less rigorous mileage standard enforceable nationwide, according to the official, who is familiar with the regulatory process and spoke on condition of anonymity because the plan has not been made public.</p><p>President Donald Trump has pushed for months to weaken Obama-era mileage standards nationwide and has targeted California's decades-old power to set its own mileage standards as part of that effort.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/friends-with-benefits-facebook-to-tackle-your-love-life-with-mobile-only-dating-service" title="Friends with benefits: Facebook to tackle your love life with mobile-only dating service" data-articleId="427596016" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/05/Friends_with_benefits__Facebook_to_tackl_0_7641663_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/05/Friends_with_benefits__Facebook_to_tackl_0_7641663_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/05/Friends_with_benefits__Facebook_to_tackl_0_7641663_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/05/Friends_with_benefits__Facebook_to_tackl_0_7641663_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/05/Friends_with_benefits__Facebook_to_tackl_0_7641663_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="With Facebook, you start by creating a dating profile distinct from your Facebook profile. It's easy to bring over details such as your school and job — but you're free to embellish or hide any of that just for Facebook Dating. You can also add up" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Friends with benefits: Facebook to tackle your love life with mobile-only dating service</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 05 2019 04:40PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 05 2019 05:30PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Facebook Dating, a matchmaking service the company already offers in Brazil, Canada and 17 other countries, arrives in the U.S. on Thursday. But after years of privacy missteps by the social network, will people trust it with their love lives?</p><p>For a company that's also developing its own digital currency and dabbling in e-commerce, love is another step toward reaching into all aspects of human existence.</p><p>Although many features resemble what other matchmaking services offer, Facebook's version promises to be different, just as Tinder brought swiping and Bumble brought female-first messaging. Your Facebook Dating profile will be separate from your main one, but it will let you tap your network of friends to identify "secret crushes."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9290_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_9290"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_405538_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/oakland-raiders/raiders-beat-broncos-24-16-in-1st-game-after-brown-s-release"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/09/Raiders_beat_Broncos_24_16_in_1st_game_a_0_7648265_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="Raiders_beat_Broncos_24_16_in_1st_game_a_0_20190910060732"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Raiders beat Broncos 24-16 in 1st game after Brown's release</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/business/apple-rumored-to-announce-ipad-mac-lineup-update-at-launch-event"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/09/Apple_rumored_to_announce_iPad__Mac_line_0_7648402_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="Apple_rumored_to_announce_iPad__Mac_line_0_20190910055432"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Apple rumored to announce iPad, Mac lineup update at launch event</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/man-in-handcuffs-escapes-custody-jumps-to-death-at-graton-casino"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/09/Detained_suicidal_man_jumps_to_his_death_0_7648261_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="Detained_suicidal_man_jumps_to_his_death_0_20190910052701"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man in handcuffs escapes custody, jumps to death at Graton Casino</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/family-plans-to-sue-city-of-fremont-alameda-co-sheriff-s-dept-after-son-s-suicide"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/09/Man_commits_suicide_in_jail_0_7648073_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="Man_commits_suicide_in_jail_0_20190910024011"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Family plans to sue Fremont, Alameda Co. id="article_10155_405538_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mom-s-raw-post-on-childhood-cancer-goes-viral-it-affects-the-entire-family-" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/10/childhood%20cancer%20image_1568117868148.jpg_7648621_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/10/childhood%20cancer%20image_1568117868148.jpg_7648621_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/10/childhood%20cancer%20image_1568117868148.jpg_7648621_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/10/childhood%20cancer%20image_1568117868148.jpg_7648621_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/10/childhood%20cancer%20image_1568117868148.jpg_7648621_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;photo&#x20;of&#x20;Beckett&#x20;and&#x20;his&#x20;big&#x20;sister&#x20;Aubrey&#x20;was&#x20;part&#x20;of&#x20;a&#x20;post&#x20;on&#x20;the&#x20;Beckett&#x20;Strong&#x20;Facebook&#x20;page&#x20;that&#x20;has&#x20;received&#x20;tens&#x20;of&#x20;thousands&#x20;of&#x20;shares&#x20;since&#x20;Sept&#x2e;&#x20;3&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Kennedy&#x20;News&#x20;and&#x20;Media&#x2e;&#x20;&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Mom's raw post on childhood cancer goes viral: 'It affects the entire family'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/oakland-raiders/raiders-beat-broncos-24-16-in-1st-game-after-brown-s-release" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/09/Raiders_beat_Broncos_24_16_in_1st_game_a_0_7648265_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/09/Raiders_beat_Broncos_24_16_in_1st_game_a_0_7648265_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/09/Raiders_beat_Broncos_24_16_in_1st_game_a_0_7648265_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/09/Raiders_beat_Broncos_24_16_in_1st_game_a_0_7648265_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/09/Raiders_beat_Broncos_24_16_in_1st_game_a_0_7648265_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Raiders beat Broncos 24-16 in 1st game after Brown's release</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/business/apple-rumored-to-announce-ipad-mac-lineup-update-at-launch-event" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/09/Apple_rumored_to_announce_iPad__Mac_line_0_7648402_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/09/Apple_rumored_to_announce_iPad__Mac_line_0_7648402_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/09/Apple_rumored_to_announce_iPad__Mac_line_0_7648402_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/09/Apple_rumored_to_announce_iPad__Mac_line_0_7648402_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/09/Apple_rumored_to_announce_iPad__Mac_line_0_7648402_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Apple rumored to announce iPad, Mac lineup update at launch event</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/man-in-handcuffs-escapes-custody-jumps-to-death-at-graton-casino" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/09/Detained_suicidal_man_jumps_to_his_death_0_7648261_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/09/Detained_suicidal_man_jumps_to_his_death_0_7648261_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/09/Detained_suicidal_man_jumps_to_his_death_0_7648261_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/09/Detained_suicidal_man_jumps_to_his_death_0_7648261_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/09/Detained_suicidal_man_jumps_to_his_death_0_7648261_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man in handcuffs escapes custody, jumps to death at Graton Casino</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/family-plans-to-sue-city-of-fremont-alameda-co-sheriff-s-dept-after-son-s-suicide" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/09/Man_commits_suicide_in_jail_0_7648073_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/09/Man_commits_suicide_in_jail_0_7648073_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/09/Man_commits_suicide_in_jail_0_7648073_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/09/Man_commits_suicide_in_jail_0_7648073_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/09/Man_commits_suicide_in_jail_0_7648073_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Family plans to sue Fremont, Alameda Co. 