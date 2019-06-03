< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 12:23PM PDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-410576068"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 01:40PM PDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 01:42PM PDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/03/apple_1559589932576_7347339_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/03/apple_1559589932576_7347339_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/03/apple_1559589932576_7347339_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/03/apple_1559589932576_7347339_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/03/apple_1559589932576_7347339_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Apple is breaking up its iTunes software for computers into three apps: Apple Music, Apple Podcasts and Apple TV. June 3, 2019. Photo: Sriram Sharma/KTVU" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Apple is breaking up its iTunes software for computers into three apps: Apple Music, Apple Podcasts and Apple TV. June 3, 2019. Photo: Sriram Sharma/KTVU</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-410576068-410576080" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/03/apple_1559589932576_7347339_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/03/apple_1559589932576_7347339_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/03/apple_1559589932576_7347339_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/03/apple_1559589932576_7347339_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/03/apple_1559589932576_7347339_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Apple is breaking up its iTunes software for computers into three apps: Apple Music, Apple Podcasts and Apple TV. June 3, 2019. Photo: Sriram Sharma/KTVU" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Apple is breaking up its iTunes software for computers into three apps: Apple Music, Apple Podcasts and Apple TV. June 3, 2019. Photo: Sriram Sharma/KTVU</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-410576068" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP)</strong> - Apple is breaking up its iTunes software for computers into three apps: Apple Music, Apple Podcasts and Apple TV.</p> <p>The approach is similar to what Apple already offers on the iPhone and iPad. Apple debuted iTunes 16 years ago to manage digital music for the iPod, which paved the way for the iPhone.</p> <p>The changes are coming with the new Mac software update, Catalina.</p> <p>Apple has been beefing up digital services such as video streaming to offset eroding sales of its bedrock product, the iPhone.</p> <p>Apple is also offering a way to use your iPad as a second display for your Mac. The announcements came Monday at Apple's annual developers conference.</p> <p>Apple is offering iPhone users a way to bypass Facebook's and Google's sign-in services when using new apps. </p> <p>It's for those worried about letting Facebook and Google build bigger profiles on them by tying all their activities under their Facebook and Google accounts. Instead, Apple is introducing a competing sign-in service -- and promises to be more respectful of privacy. Among other things, Apple will mask your real e-mail address when you sign in and give apps a random string instead.</p> <p>Apple has been trying to differentiate itself by emphasizing privacy as other tech companies like Facebook and Google have faced breaches and other data privacy issues.</p> <p>Apple is also offering users the ability to share location with apps just once, and not continually. 