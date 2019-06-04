< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <article>
<section id="story410740096" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="410740096" data-article-version="1.0">Congress launches Big Tech antitrust probe</h1>
</header> <ul id="social-share-410740096" class="social-share">
<li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li>
<li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Congress launches Big Tech antitrust probe&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li>
<li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.ktvu.com/business/congress-launches-big-tech-antitrust-probe" data-title="Congress launches Big Tech antitrust probe" addthis:url="http://www.ktvu.com/business/congress-launches-big-tech-antitrust-probe" addthis:title="Congress launches Big Tech antitrust probe">
<a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a>
</li>
</ul> a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-410740096-410742402"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/04/Big%20Tech-%20Antitrust%20Probe%20_OP_1_CP__1559666138801.jpg_7350873_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/04/Big%20Tech-%20Antitrust%20Probe%20_OP_1_CP__1559666138801.jpg_7350873_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/04/Big%20Tech-%20Antitrust%20Probe%20_OP_1_CP__1559666138801.jpg_7350873_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/04/Big%20Tech-%20Antitrust%20Probe%20_OP_1_CP__1559666138801.jpg_7350873_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/04/Big%20Tech-%20Antitrust%20Probe%20_OP_1_CP__1559666138801.jpg_7350873_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Shares of Google parent company Alphabet were down over six percent on Monday, following news reports that the U.S. Department of Justice is preparing to launch an anti-trust investigation aimed at Google. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Shares of Google parent company Alphabet were down over six percent on Monday, following news reports that the U.S. Department of Justice is preparing to launch an anti-trust investigation aimed at Google. <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.ktvu.com/business/congress-launches-big-tech-antitrust-probe">BY RACHEL LERMAN, AP Technology Writer </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 09:30AM PDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 09:37AM PDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> Shares of Google parent Alphabet fell 6.1%. Amazon declined 4.6%. Apple, which has only been mentioned tangentially in these reports, fell 1%.</p><p>Some of the underlying developments appear to represent a divvying up of turf between the Department of Justice's antitrust cops and the Federal Trade Commission, which also holds antitrust authority. The Justice Department would reportedly hold authority over Google and Apple, while the FTC would take point on investigations of Facebook and Amazon.</p><p>Over the weekend, multiple reports said the Justice Department was preparing a competition investigation into Google . On Monday, the Wall Street Journal cited unnamed sources to report that the FTC has secured the rights to bring a possible investigation into Facebook .</p><p>Investors may have reacted immediately to the uncertainty, but investigations - if any materialize - would take years.</p><p>"I think (the speculation) is becoming more real, but antitrust is not a 24-hour event," said Blair Levin, a fellow with the Brookings Institution who formerly served as chief of staff to a Federal Communications Commission chairman.</p><p>It's clear that the government is paying increasing attention to the actions of big tech companies, he said, but outcomes could take many different forms. Most likely, he said, could be regulation of the companies' various practices, including privacy policies.</p><p>Pressure has been mounting on government to scrutinize the companies for some time, as backlash against tech companies' reach and power grow in among consumers and politicians. The splitting up of jurisdictions between the FTC and DOJ could be simply a response to the pressure, said Sandeep Vaheesan, legal director for Open Markets Institute, which advocates against monopolies.</p><p>"There's still a long way to go before there is even an investigation," he said. "And an investigation could be an extended process."</p><p>European authorities have covered ground U.S. regulators have barely considered - resulting in billions of dollars in fines for Google, and lesser fines for other companies.</p><p>That's one model the U.S. could follow, Levin said. But political motivations and laws differ in the U.S., and regulations haven't nearly caught up with the fast-moving world of the tech industry.</p><p>Vaheesan would like to see the government take aim at what Open Markets sees as market dominating practices by the big companies - partially by undoing large acquisitions that tech giants have made, including Facebook's acquisition of Instagram and Google's of YouTube.</p><p>But others think it's unlikely the government would take such broad action.</p><p>"The problem with all this antitrust talk: the consumer isn't being gouged," said Michael Pachter, an analyst with Wedbush Securities.</p><p>Stocks are sinking because investors don't like uncertainty, he said. But in this case, "the reaction vastly exceeds the potential harm to the company from a fine," he said.</p><p>The FTC is already investigating Facebook for possible privacy violations . The FTC declined to comment and Facebook did not immediately respond to a message for comment. id="article_10155_405538_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KTVU_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Business" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"405572" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Business Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/walmart-extends-debt-free-college-benefits-to-high-schoolers" title="Walmart extends debt-free college benefits to high schoolers" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/04/17/walmartlogofile_1492461142346_3168019_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/04/17/walmartlogofile_1492461142346_3168019_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/04/17/walmartlogofile_1492461142346_3168019_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/04/17/walmartlogofile_1492461142346_3168019_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/04/17/walmartlogofile_1492461142346_3168019_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Walmart extends debt-free college benefits to high schoolers</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">ANNE D'INNOCENZIO, AP Retail Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 08:36AM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 09:33AM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Walmart is extending its debt-free college benefits to high schoolers as a way to attract and retain workers in a tight labor market.</p><p>The nation's largest private employer said Tuesday it will offer free college SAT and ACT prep for its workers in high school, while offering two to three free general education college classes through an educational startup. Walmart estimates about 25,000 people under the age of 18 work at its stores, a fraction of its 1.3 million person U.S. workforce.</p><p>It is an expansion of a program Walmart launched last year offering affordable access to a college degree for full-time and part-time workers who have been with the company at least 90 days.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/business/wwdc-2019-highlights-ios-13-macos-catalina-watchos-6-mac-pro-sidecar-and-more" title="WWDC 2019 Highlights: iOS 13, MacOS Catalina, watchOS 6, Mac Pro, Sidecar, and more" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/03/Mac%20Pro%20-%20WWDC%2019%20_OP_1_CP__1559603908617.jpg_7348297_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/03/Mac%20Pro%20-%20WWDC%2019%20_OP_1_CP__1559603908617.jpg_7348297_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/03/Mac%20Pro%20-%20WWDC%2019%20_OP_1_CP__1559603908617.jpg_7348297_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/03/Mac%20Pro%20-%20WWDC%2019%20_OP_1_CP__1559603908617.jpg_7348297_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/03/Mac%20Pro%20-%20WWDC%2019%20_OP_1_CP__1559603908617.jpg_7348297_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The new Mac Pro is displayed during the 2019 Apple Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) at the San Jose Convention Center on June 03, 2019 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>WWDC 2019 Highlights: iOS 13, MacOS Catalina, watchOS 6, Mac Pro, Sidecar, and more</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Sriram Sharma, KTVU </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 04:10PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 04:27PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Apple unveiled a host of new features and updates to its software platforms at WWDC 2019, its annual developer conference on Monday. The Cupertino-based tech giant announced features that make its devices and product offerings more robust and multi-functional. These announcements come at a time when it is pivoting to services, after facing declining sales of the iPhone. Apple is shipping 30 percent fewer iPhones than last year, according to IDC . </p><p>On Monday, Apple took aim at Facebook and Google with a new privacy feature, and unveiled a beefed up Mac Pro. Here’s a recap of their top announcements, coming soon to an Apple device near you. </p><p>Apple Watch gets its own app store The upcoming update to watchOS will bring an app store directly on the watch, making it independent of the iPhone. WatchOS 6 will also bundle apps for voice memos, audiobooks, and calculator. A feature called Activity trends will display nine key metrics (such as exercise, stand, walking pace, etc) tracked over 90 days. Among health-related features, Watch will also function as a decibel meter, and do cycle tracking – logging period activity and providing fertility window predictions. Cycle tracking will also be available on the Apple Health app on iOS. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/business/apple-splits-itunes-software-on-macs-into-3-apps" title="Apple splits iTunes software on Macs into 3 apps" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/03/Apple_splits_iTunes_software_on_Macs_int_0_7349297_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/03/Apple_splits_iTunes_software_on_Macs_int_0_7349297_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/03/Apple_splits_iTunes_software_on_Macs_int_0_7349297_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/03/Apple_splits_iTunes_software_on_Macs_int_0_7349297_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/03/Apple_splits_iTunes_software_on_Macs_int_0_7349297_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Apple announced an end to the iTunes era at WWDC 2019, Apple’s annual developer conference on Monday. The upcoming MacOS Catalina, slated to release this fall, will replace iTunes with three separate apps - Apple Music, Apple Podcasts and the Apple" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Apple splits iTunes software on Macs into 3 apps</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Shriram Sharma</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 12:23PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 08:47PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Apple announced an end to the iTunes era at WWDC 2019, Apple’s annual developer conference on Monday. The upcoming MacOS Catalina, slated to release this fall, will replace iTunes with three separate apps - Apple Music, Apple Podcasts and the Apple TV app.</p><p>With the Catalina update, iPhones and iPods will sync through the sidebar in finder, instead of iTunes popping up every time an iOS device is synced to a Mac.</p><p>In screenshots shown at the keynote, Apple Music looks like iTunes without all the extra bloatware. The Podcasts app will bring the same functionality of the iOS podcast app to the Mac, and will feature new categories, curated collections, and advanced search tools that let users search by host, guest, and discussion topic.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9290_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_9290"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_405538_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/controversial-vote-set-for-naming-new-sf-subway-station-rose-pak"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/04/Rose_Pak_Station__0_7350871_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="Rose_Pak_Station__0_20190604160517"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Controversial vote set for naming new SF subway station Rose Pak</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/golden-state-warriors/-strength-in-numbers-put-to-the-test-warriors-back-home-plagued-by-injuries"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/04/The_Golden_State_Warriors_are_back_home_0_7350324_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="The_Golden_State_Warriors_are_back_home_0_20190604140232"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>"Strength in Numbers" put to the test: Warriors back home, plagued by injuries</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/agents-shoot-kill-man-at-california-mexico-border-crossing"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/04/Agents_shoot__kill_man_at_California_Mex_0_7350317_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="Agents_shoot__kill_man_at_California_Mex_0_20190604135242"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Agents shoot, kill man at California-Mexico border crossing</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/pride-rally-to-denounce-violence-against-transgender-community"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/04/Pride_With_Purpose_Rally_0_7350190_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="Pride_With_Purpose_Rally_0_20190604131300"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Pride rally to denounce violence against transgender community</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.ktvu.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> 