- If you have a credit or debit card tied to your iTunes account, scammers could be targeting your bank account.

Financial site MoneyTips is reporting an uptick in the number of fraudulent purchases made through iTunes accounts.

The idea is to make victims think they made a purchase through iTunes.

The purchases may start out small, to avoid alerting consumers of the scam.

The charges have a unique title as the name of the purchase and is followed by a California phone number.

MoneyTips recommends consumers regularly checking their purchase history under the Apple account linked to their credit card and make sure they recognize the purchases listed.

If you detect any unusual charges, you should immediately contact your credit card company. Consumers are also advised to change their Apple ID password as well as their payment methods if necessary.