2 Investigates
Bay Area People
Sports
Silicon Valley Tech
California Wildfires
Ghost Ship Warehouse Fire class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/report-jump-in-number-of-homeless-people-riding-bart">Report: Jump in number of homeless people riding BART</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/extra-officers-on-hand-in-oakland-for-weekend-sideshow-enforcement"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/06/Extra_officers_on_hand_in_Oakland_for_we_0_7643277_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="Extra officers on hand in Oakland for weekend sideshow enforcement"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/extra-officers-on-hand-in-oakland-for-weekend-sideshow-enforcement">Extra officers on hand in Oakland for weekend sideshow enforcement</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/news/video-shows-group-of-philly-dads-comforting-nervous-student-on-first-day-of-school"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/06/vlcsnap-2019-09-05-22h24m37s47-1_1567784537135_7643023_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="Video shows group of Philly dads comforting nervous student on first day of school"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/video-shows-group-of-philly-dads-comforting-nervous-student-on-first-day-of-school">Video shows group of Philly dads comforting nervous student on first day of school</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/news/ohio-mom-shoots-daughter-making-surprise-visit-home-from-college-police-say"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/06/AMBULANCE%20-%20GETTY_1567783770236.jpg_7642938_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="Ohio mom shoots daughter making surprise visit home from college, police say"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ohio-mom-shoots-daughter-making-surprise-visit-home-from-college-police-say">Ohio mom shoots daughter making surprise visit home from college, police say</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/report-jump-in-number-of-homeless-people-riding-bart">Report: Jump in number of homeless people riding BART</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/extra-officers-on-hand-in-oakland-for-weekend-sideshow-enforcement">Extra officers on hand in Oakland for weekend sideshow enforcement</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/video-shows-group-of-philly-dads-comforting-nervous-student-on-first-day-of-school">Video shows group of Philly dads comforting nervous student on first day of school</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ohio-mom-shoots-daughter-making-surprise-visit-home-from-college-police-say">Ohio mom shoots daughter making surprise visit home from college, police say</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/mom-seeks-birthday-cards-for-son-with-rare-skin-disorder-his-life-depends-on-this">Mom seeks birthday cards for son with rare skin disorder: 'His life depends on this'</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/-go-on-bubs-california-sergeant-shoos-away-bear-eating-garbage-in-dumpster">'Go on, Bubs:' California sergeant shoos away bear eating garbage in Dumpster</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.ktvu.com/live">Live</a></li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-mornings" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.ktvu.com/mornings" data-dropdown="drop-nav-mornings" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Mornings</a> <div id="drop-nav-mornings" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/weather">Weather</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/zip-trips">Zip Trips</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/bayareapeople">Bay Area People</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/morning-recipes">Recipes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/web-links">Web Links</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/report-jump-in-number-of-homeless-people-riding-bart"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/06/Report__Jump_in_number_of_homeless_peopl_0_7643092_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="Report: Jump in number of homeless people riding BART"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/report-jump-in-number-of-homeless-people-riding-bart">Report: Jump in number of homeless people riding BART</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/extra-officers-on-hand-in-oakland-for-weekend-sideshow-enforcement"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/06/Extra_officers_on_hand_in_Oakland_for_we_0_7643277_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="Extra officers on hand in Oakland for weekend sideshow enforcement"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/extra-officers-on-hand-in-oakland-for-weekend-sideshow-enforcement">Extra officers on hand in Oakland for weekend sideshow enforcement</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/news/video-shows-group-of-philly-dads-comforting-nervous-student-on-first-day-of-school"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/06/vlcsnap-2019-09-05-22h24m37s47-1_1567784537135_7643023_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="Video shows group of Philly dads comforting nervous student on first day of school"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/video-shows-group-of-philly-dads-comforting-nervous-student-on-first-day-of-school">Video shows group of Philly dads comforting nervous student on first day of school</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/news/ohio-mom-shoots-daughter-making-surprise-visit-home-from-college-police-say"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/06/AMBULANCE%20-%20GETTY_1567783770236.jpg_7642938_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="Ohio mom shoots daughter making surprise visit home from college, police say"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ohio-mom-shoots-daughter-making-surprise-visit-home-from-college-police-say">Ohio mom shoots daughter making surprise visit home from college, police say</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/report-jump-in-number-of-homeless-people-riding-bart">Report: Jump in number of homeless people riding BART</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/extra-officers-on-hand-in-oakland-for-weekend-sideshow-enforcement">Extra officers on hand in Oakland for weekend sideshow enforcement</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/video-shows-group-of-philly-dads-comforting-nervous-student-on-first-day-of-school">Video shows group of Philly dads comforting nervous student on first day of school</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ohio-mom-shoots-daughter-making-surprise-visit-home-from-college-police-say">Ohio mom shoots daughter making surprise visit home from college, police say</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/mom-seeks-birthday-cards-for-son-with-rare-skin-disorder-his-life-depends-on-this">Mom seeks birthday cards for son with rare skin disorder: 'His life depends on this'</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/-go-on-bubs-california-sergeant-shoos-away-bear-eating-garbage-in-dumpster">'Go on, Bubs:' California sergeant shoos away bear eating garbage in Dumpster</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> Official: Trump to challenge California authority on mileage on mileage"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-427674870.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-427674870");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-427674870-415657331"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/01/New_California_gas_tax_in_effect_0_7459937_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/01/New_California_gas_tax_in_effect_0_7459937_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/01/New_California_gas_tax_in_effect_0_7459937_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/01/New_California_gas_tax_in_effect_0_7459937_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/01/New_California_gas_tax_in_effect_0_7459937_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-427674870-415657331" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/01/New_California_gas_tax_in_effect_0_7459937_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/01/New_California_gas_tax_in_effect_0_7459937_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, By TOM KRISHER and ELLEN KNICKMEYER, Associated Press
Posted Sep 06 2019 08:55AM PDT id="relatedHeadlines-427674870" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>WASHINGTON (AP)</strong> - The Trump administration is moving forward with a proposal to revoke part of California's authority to set its own automobile gas mileage standards, a government official said Thursday, confronting a state that has repeatedly challenged the administration's environmental rollbacks.</p><p>The Environmental Protection Agency was preparing paperwork for the White House for the move, meant to help the administration set a single, less rigorous mileage standard enforceable nationwide, according to the official, who is familiar with the regulatory process and spoke on condition of anonymity because the plan has not been made public.</p><p>President Donald Trump has pushed for months to weaken Obama-era mileage standards nationwide and has targeted California's decades-old power to set its own mileage standards as part of that effort.</p><p>Administration moves to rescind authority that Congress granted probably would end up in court. When President George W. Bush challenged California's greenhouse gas emissions and mileage-setting ability, California fought it. The Obama administration subsequently dropped the Bush effort.</p><p>The Trump plan would have to be posted in the Federal Register and would be subject to public comment.</p><p>His administration has tried to ease or remove scores of environmental regulations that it regards as unnecessary and burdensome. The tougher mileage standards were a key part of the Obama administration's efforts to reduce climate-changing fossil fuel emissions.</p><p>California has sued the Trump administration 27 times on environmental matters alone, often as part of a group of states. Counting preliminary injunctions, California has won in court 19 times, said Sarah Lovenheim, a spokeswoman for California Attorney General Xavier Becerra.</p><p>Becerra, a Democrat, made clear his state would battle this move as well. "California will continue its advance toward a cleaner future. We're prepared to defend the standards that make that promise a reality," he said in a statement.</p><p>EPA officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.</p><p>The mileage move would target California's half-century-old authority under the Clean Air Act to set its own, tough tailpipe emission standards, which are closely linked to fuel efficiency.</p><p>California's long struggles with smog mean the state has been setting its own standards since before the 1970 law was written. Congress allowed California to seek waivers from the national standards for that reason.</p><p>About a dozen states have opted to follow California's pollution and mileage standards.</p><p>The waiver has allowed California, the state with the highest population and by far the biggest economy, to steer the rest of the nation toward cutting down on car and truck emissions that pollute the air and alter the climate.</p><p>Margo Oge, director of the EPA's Office of Transportation and Air Quality from 1994 to 2012, said the Trump administration is likely to lose in a court challenge of California's powers. </p><p>"There is nothing under the Clean Air Act that allows the EPA to revoke a waiver that was given to the state," she said. "They cannot do that, in my view, based on 20 years managing the program."</p><p>The Trump administration has proposed freezing gas mileage requirements for automakers at 2021 levels, thus eliminating Obama-era regulations that require them to rise about 5% per year on average for the fleet of new cars sold in the U.S. A final proposal is expected next month.</p><p>Trump's own administration, in documents proposing to freeze the standards, puts the cost of meeting the Obama-era requirements at around $2,700 per vehicle. It claims buyers would save that much by 2025, over standards in place in 2016. But that number is disputed by environmental groups and is more than double the estimates from the Obama administration.</p><p>Consumer Reports found that the owner of a 2026 vehicle will pay over $3,300 more for gasoline during the life of a vehicle if the standards are frozen at 2021 levels.</p><p>Many in the auto industry don't like the far tougher Obama-era mileage standards and fear it won't be able to meet them, as U.S. consumers keep shifting away from sedans to less-efficient trucks and SUVs. Most automakers favor increasing mileage requirements at a lower rate than set under President Barack Obama. They also want one U.S. standard to avoid having to engineer separate vehicles for California and the states that follow its rules.</p><p>In July, four automakers - Ford, Honda, BMW and Volkswagen - broke from the rest of the industry and struck a deal with California agreeing to 3.7% increases in mileage per year. More Business Stories data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/05/Friends_with_benefits__Facebook_to_tackl_0_7641663_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/05/Friends_with_benefits__Facebook_to_tackl_0_7641663_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/05/Friends_with_benefits__Facebook_to_tackl_0_7641663_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/05/Friends_with_benefits__Facebook_to_tackl_0_7641663_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/05/Friends_with_benefits__Facebook_to_tackl_0_7641663_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="With Facebook, you start by creating a dating profile distinct from your Facebook profile. It's easy to bring over details such as your school and job — but you're free to embellish or hide any of that just for Facebook Dating. You can also add up" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Friends with benefits: Facebook to tackle your love life with mobile-only dating service</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 05 2019 04:40PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 05 2019 05:30PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Facebook Dating, a matchmaking service the company already offers in Brazil, Canada and 17 other countries, arrives in the U.S. on Thursday. But after years of privacy missteps by the social network, will people trust it with their love lives?</p><p>For a company that's also developing its own digital currency and dabbling in e-commerce, love is another step toward reaching into all aspects of human existence.</p><p>Although many features resemble what other matchmaking services offer, Facebook's version promises to be different, just as Tinder brought swiping and Bumble brought female-first messaging. Your Facebook Dating profile will be separate from your main one, but it will let you tap your network of friends to identify "secret crushes."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/ntsb-tesla-autopilot-flaw-driver-inattention-caused-model-s-crash" title="NTSB: Tesla Autopilot flaw, driver inattention caused Model S crash" data-articleId="427352565" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/04/NTSB__Tesla_Autopilot_flaw__driver_inatt_0_7638218_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/04/NTSB__Tesla_Autopilot_flaw__driver_inatt_0_7638218_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/04/NTSB__Tesla_Autopilot_flaw__driver_inatt_0_7638218_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/04/NTSB__Tesla_Autopilot_flaw__driver_inatt_0_7638218_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/04/NTSB__Tesla_Autopilot_flaw__driver_inatt_0_7638218_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A design flaw in Tesla's Autopilot semi-autonomous driving system and driver inattention combined to cause a Model S electric car to slam into a firetruck parked along a California freeway, a government investigation has found." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>NTSB: Tesla Autopilot flaw, driver inattention caused Model S crash</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">ASSOCIATED PRESS </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 04 2019 01:57PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A design flaw in Tesla's Autopilot semi-autonomous driving system and driver inattention combined to cause a Model S electric car to slam into a firetruck parked along a California freeway, a government investigation has found.</p><p>The National Transportation Safety Board determined that the driver was overly reliant on the system and that Autopilot's design let him disengage from driving.</p><p>The agency released a brief report Wednesday that outlined the probable cause of the January 2018 crash in the high occupancy vehicle lane of Interstate 405 in Culver City near Los Angeles.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/scam-alert-iphone-users-warned-not-to-answer-calls-from-apple-support-unless-they-requested-them" title="Scam alert: iPhone users warned not to answer calls from Apple support unless they requested them" data-articleId="427348721" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/04/Scammers_target_iPhone_users_by_pretendi_0_7638226_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/04/Scammers_target_iPhone_users_by_pretendi_0_7638226_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/04/Scammers_target_iPhone_users_by_pretendi_0_7638226_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/04/Scammers_target_iPhone_users_by_pretendi_0_7638226_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/04/Scammers_target_iPhone_users_by_pretendi_0_7638226_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="In the latest phishing scam, iPhone users are targeted when scammers call their phones pretending to be an Apple Support team member." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Scam alert: iPhone users warned not to answer calls from Apple support unless they requested them</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gabrielle Moreira </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 04 2019 01:17PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 04 2019 01:44PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Apple iPhone users beware: Sophisticated phishing scams are pretending to be part of Apple’s support team to get iCloud information.</p><p>The calls are the typical phishing scam, similar to what you may get in your emails, where someone asks for your login information or other credentials to access your iCloud account, according to Forbes .</p><p>But these calls have been a little more successful because the scammers use sophisticated caller-ID spoofing technology to impersonate an Apple Support number , which includes displaying the trusted logo on your phone.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var href="/news/ktvu-local-news/report-jump-in-number-of-homeless-people-riding-bart"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/06/Report__Jump_in_number_of_homeless_peopl_0_7643092_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="Report__Jump_in_number_of_homeless_peopl_0_20190906174530"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Report: Jump in number of homeless people riding BART</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/extra-officers-on-hand-in-oakland-for-weekend-sideshow-enforcement"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/06/Extra_officers_on_hand_in_Oakland_for_we_0_7643277_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="Extra_officers_on_hand_in_Oakland_for_we_0_20190906174236"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Extra officers on hand in Oakland for weekend sideshow enforcement</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/video-shows-group-of-philly-dads-comforting-nervous-student-on-first-day-of-school"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/06/vlcsnap-2019-09-05-22h24m37s47-1_1567784537135_7643023_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="vlcsnap-2019-09-05-22h24m37s47-1_1567784537135-402429.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Video shows group of Philly dads comforting nervous student on first day of school</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ohio-mom-shoots-daughter-making-surprise-visit-home-from-college-police-say"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/06/AMBULANCE%20-%20GETTY_1567783770236.jpg_7642938_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="The lights of an ambulance are shown in a file photo. Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/06/Extra_officers_on_hand_in_Oakland_for_we_0_7643277_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/06/Extra_officers_on_hand_in_Oakland_for_we_0_7643277_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/06/Extra_officers_on_hand_in_Oakland_for_we_0_7643277_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/06/Extra_officers_on_hand_in_Oakland_for_we_0_7643277_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Extra officers on hand in Oakland for weekend sideshow enforcement</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/elderly-woman-in-wheelchair-dies-in-san-jose-mobile-home-fire" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/06/TZ2-%20SJ%20FATAL%20FIRE_00.00.01.14_1567787045293.png_7643052_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/06/TZ2-%20SJ%20FATAL%20FIRE_00.00.01.14_1567787045293.png_7643052_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/06/TZ2-%20SJ%20FATAL%20FIRE_00.00.01.14_1567787045293.png_7643052_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/06/TZ2-%20SJ%20FATAL%20FIRE_00.00.01.14_1567787045293.png_7643052_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/06/TZ2-%20SJ%20FATAL%20FIRE_00.00.01.14_1567787045293.png_7643052_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;An&#x20;elderly&#x20;woman&#x20;died&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;at&#x20;the&#x20;mobile&#x20;home&#x20;at&#x20;218&#x20;El&#x20;Bosque&#x20;Drive&#x20;in&#x20;San&#x20;Jose&#x2e;&#x20;Sept&#x2e;&#x20;6&#x2c;&#x20;2019" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Elderly woman in wheelchair dies in San Jose mobile home fire</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/business/official-trump-to-challenge-california-authority-on-mileage" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/01/New_California_gas_tax_in_effect_0_7459937_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/01/New_California_gas_tax_in_effect_0_7459937_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/01/New_California_gas_tax_in_effect_0_7459937_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/01/New_California_gas_tax_in_effect_0_7459937_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/01/New_California_gas_tax_in_effect_0_7459937_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Official: Trump to challenge California authority on mileage</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/video-shows-group-of-philly-dads-comforting-nervous-student-on-first-day-of-school" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/06/vlcsnap-2019-09-05-22h24m37s47-1_1567784537135_7643023_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/06/vlcsnap-2019-09-05-22h24m37s47-1_1567784537135_7643023_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/06/vlcsnap-2019-09-05-22h24m37s47-1_1567784537135_7643023_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/06/vlcsnap-2019-09-05-22h24m37s47-1_1567784537135_7643023_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/06/vlcsnap-2019-09-05-22h24m37s47-1_1567784537135_7643023_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Video shows group of Philly dads comforting nervous student on first day of school</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/crowd-goes-wild-for-pint-sized-football-players-playing-on-field-before-high-school-game" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/06/32EA81FBC77F4055BA8B522DDB13CA82_1567784505587_7643022_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/06/32EA81FBC77F4055BA8B522DDB13CA82_1567784505587_7643022_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/06/32EA81FBC77F4055BA8B522DDB13CA82_1567784505587_7643022_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, Local
Weather
Specials
Community Bay Area People
One Warm Coat
Nominate a Community Hero Follow Us 