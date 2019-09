- In Tilden Park, Cal Fire crews were cutting a fuel break Tuesday, a pre-emptive strike against a wildfire that could come at any time.

They are nearing completion of the first phase of one of the highest priority wildfire prevention projects in California. They're calling it the North Orinda Shaded Fuel Break.

Its aim is to slow down any potential wildfire by eliminating enough vegetation to allow fire crews to take a stand.

"This slows the fire down tremendously. Because it will be easier for our crews to attack it with hand tools, with hose lines," said Shayon Ascarie of Cal Fire

The project involves cutting a 19-mile long fuel break from Lafayette through the East Bay Hills and Tilden Park.

Since July, crews have been removing brush and undergrowth, and cutting down lower tree limbs, while leaving the area shaded.

"It is helping in the event we have an engine company coming in, the community trying to get out if it's a one-way road. Then we can get in," said Ascarie.

The project will help make up for years of not removing what wildfires feed on: dried vegetation.

"We are treating the fuels ahead of the fires coming. And everyone is going to be better off at our ability to get ahead of the problem," said Dennis Rein of the Moraga-Orinda Fire Protection District.

The fuel break will not only make ground crews more efficient in a wildfire, but for air support as well.

"The retardant is more effective because all the fuels are down on the ground or compressed and it is easier for us to coat them," said Rein.

Some critics say fuel breaks will not stop wind driven embers that can float for miles before setting down and igniting another fire, perhaps in a residential neighborhood.

Firefighters said that's where homeowners come in.

"There isn't one solution.It takes the land owner, the agencies, the firefighter, the residents all working together. We need to clear fuel around structures," said Rein.