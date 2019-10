- With the two-year anniversary of the Northern California firestorm approaching, almost two dozen wildfire bills have been signed by Governor Newsom.

They address prevention and response, plus new oversight on power companies, including PG&E.

"These are statewide problems, although it started in the North Bay, it's statewide," said State Senator Bill Dodd, of Napa, whose district was ravaged by the Atlas Fire.

It killed six people and damaged or destroyed almost 1,000 homes.

In the Silverado Country Club neighborhood, more than 150 homes were lost, and survivors say the reforms from lawmakers are needed.

"It's all very necessary because this area has had fires before and probably will again, so it's best to be prepared," said Bruce White, who moved into his rebuilt home in May.

Sen. Dodd chaired a committee that crafted recommendations into new laws.

The 22 bills were authored by a variety of legislators from across the state.

"I think they will save lives and property and hopefully we will all sleep a little better," said Dodd.

One of his four bills will allow an independent auditor to make sure utilities actually do their needed tree-trimming.

PG&E admits it has only accomplished one-third of the pruning it had planned for 2019.

"We're already paying for this service, PG&E charges ratepayers for it, but how has that worked for us so far ? Not well," said Dodd.

Another piece of legislation he authored addresses the fire-safety power shutdowns ordered by utilities.

Dodd does not want PG&E to leave medically-fragile residents vulnerable in a black-out.

"We need to know and understand who they are, where they live and to make arrangements for them to get the service they need," said Dodd.

When fires are imminent or burning, lawmakers want to speed response and communication by creating a Wildfire Warning Center, under the umbrella of the Office of Emergency Services.

It would coordinate the current patchwork of weather stations, lookout cameras, and local alerts systems.

"We didn't have any of that support on October 8th, none of it," said Dodd.

"Most communities that had fires the past few years did not have those kinds of tools."

The state is also stepping up its fire-resistant building standards, and enforcement of defensible space.

Legislation provides for financial help for homeowners to harden dwellings and landscapes.

Fire inspectors will be given funding they need to formulate and enforce local codes.

"We didn't have the climate change aspect to past fires but we do now," said Dodd, "and so we shouldn't back off."

Another Silverado survivor was also happy to see the legislative effort.

"It's been two years and a lot to deal with, a lot of emotions," said Bill Morgan.

Morgan would have liked lawmakers to tackle insurance hassles, however.

"It's just a battle for every dime, you have to battle them," he said.

But he appreciates that the package of bills are a start.

"Something needs to be done because I don't want anybody to have to go through this. Fortunately our family was safe, but we lost everything."

In addition to the new laws, California is fast-tracking forest management projects and adding new aircraft, engines, and firefighters.

A full list and summary of the 22 bills can be found here.