- A judge presiding over PG&E's bankruptcy case will allow a jury to decide whether the utility company is responsible for the fatal Tubbs Fire in 2017.

The decision is a major victory for victims of the fire which killed 22 people and burned more than 36,000 acres in parts of Napa, Sonoma, and Lake counties.

The fire destroyed entire neighborhoods in Santa Rosa, costing nearly $8 billion in loses in Sonoma County.

State investigators announced in January that privately-owned equipment started the Tubbs Fire, but many victims still believe PG&E is to blame.

PG&E released a statement on Friday that said in part that the utility is making significant progress in coming up with a viable and comprehensive plan that will compensate wildfire victims.