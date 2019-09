- Pacific Gas and Electric announced on Monday, they have finalized an $11 billion settlement for claims from the 2017 and 2018 wildfires in California, including the Camp Fire that killed 86 people.

The agreement was reached with companies representing roughly 85% of the insurance claims from the fires. Earlier this month, the company initially announced the settlement, said to be tentative at that time.

“We continue to make progress on doing what's right for the communities, businesses, and individuals affected by the devastating wildfires," said Bill Johnson, CEO and President of PG&E Corporation. "PG&E remains committed to working with the individual victims to fairly and reasonably resolve their claims and will continue to work to do so while we remain focused on safely and reliably delivering energy to our customers, improving our systems and infrastructure, and continuing to support California's clean energy goals.”

The settlement is subject to approval of the court overseeing PG&E’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy.