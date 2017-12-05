< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <section id="story428090307" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="428090307" data-article-version="1.0">PG&E plan offers billions to victims, others after wildfires</h1> </header> Posted Sep 09 2019 04:58PM PDT
Updated Sep 09 2019 06:51PM PDT to victims, others after wildfires"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-428090307.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-428090307");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-428090307-298133377"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2017/12/05/AP_17339663586684_1512500540659_4595558_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2017/12/05/AP_17339663586684_1512500540659_4595558_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2017/12/05/AP_17339663586684_1512500540659_4595558_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2017/12/05/AP_17339663586684_1512500540659_4595558_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2017/12/05/AP_17339663586684_1512500540659_4595558_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Flames consume a home on Via Arroyo as a wildfire rages in Ventura, Calif., on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. Flames consume a home on Via Arroyo as a wildfire rages in Ventura, Calif., on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) (AP Photo/Noah Berger)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-428090307-298133377" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2017/12/05/AP_17339663586684_1512500540659_4595558_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2017/12/05/AP_17339663586684_1512500540659_4595558_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2017/12/05/AP_17339663586684_1512500540659_4595558_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2017/12/05/AP_17339663586684_1512500540659_4595558_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2017/12/05/AP_17339663586684_1512500540659_4595558_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Flames consume a home on Via Arroyo as a wildfire rages in Ventura, Calif., on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Flames consume a home on Via Arroyo as a wildfire rages in Ventura, Calif., on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 09 2019 04:58PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 09 2019 06:51PM PDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-428090307" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>By DAISY NGUYEN<br> Associated Press<br> </p><p>SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- PG&E Corp. proposed Monday to resolve its bankruptcy case by offering nearly $18 billion to settle claims from devastating wildfires started by its equipment in recent years -- an amount immediately criticized by victims who said less than half of that is intended for them.<br> <br> The preliminary plan filed in federal court is part of its effort to exit from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection by next year.<br> <br> PG&E sought the protection in January because it said it could not afford billions in damages from wildfires in 2017 and 2018 that were caused by company equipment, including a November fire that killed 86 people and largely destroyed the Northern California town of Paradise. <br> <br> The company said in court papers it was confident it could raise more than $30 billion in debt and equity financing from the largest banks in the nation. The strategy would not result in rate increases for its customers, PG&E said. <br> <br> "Under the plan we filed today, we will meet our commitment to fairly compensate wildfire victims and we will emerge from Chapter 11 financially sound and able to continue meeting California's clean energy goals," CEO and President Bill Johnson said in a statement.<br> <br> PG&E is under deadline pressure to emerge from bankruptcy by June 2020 in order to participate in a state wildfire fund to help California's major utilities pay out future claims as climate change makes wildfires across the U.S. West more frequent and more destructive. <br> <br> The plan, which must be approved by state regulators, proposes settling aside two trusts totaling $16.9 billion to pay victims and insurance companies. Another $1 billion will go toward local governments affected by the wildfires. <br> <br> An attorney for the committee of wildfire victims involved in the bankruptcy case said she believes they are owed far more, and will urge the committee to oppose the plan. <br> <br> "Huge disappointment in their attitude toward compensating victims of the fires," Cecily Dumas said.<br> <br> The plan's filing came three days after San Francisco leaders offered to buy pieces of PG&E's assets for $2.5 billion so the city can run parts of the power system on its own.<br> <br> Mayor London Breed and City Attorney Dennis Herrera said in a statement that the offer was "competitive, fair and equitable" and would lead to financial stability for the beleaguered investor-owned utility. <br> <br> "We look forward to positive, collaborative discussions with PG&E on this critical issue," the statement issued Sunday said. "Throughout this process we will protect the best interests of our city as we strive toward the independent energy future that San Francisco deserves." <br> <br> PG&E said in a statement that it doesn't believe the sale would be "in the best interests of our customers and stakeholders." About 452,000 of the utility's 5.4 million electric customers are in San Francisco.<br> <br> San Francisco, where PG&E was founded more than a century ago, began examining options for taking over pieces of the utility after it filed for bankruptcy protection. The city isn't looking to buy any part of PG&E's gas system. <br> <br> A May report by the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission said public ownership of the electric grid could help the city become carbon neutral by 2030 and stabilize electricity rates.<br> <br> The city already has its own power system but relies on PG&E to deliver electricity to many customers. <br> <br> Money for the purchase would come from a bond that voters agreed last year the city could use. State and federal regulators would need to sign off on any deal.<br> <br> Cities previously could use eminent domain to take ownership of assets at fair market value. More California Wildfires Stories Photo: Riverside fire department. © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Crews battling vegetation fire in Riverside
By KTVU Staff
Posted Sep 07 2019 04:49PM PDT
Updated Sep 07 2019 05:09PM PDT
Firefighters are battling a three-alarm vegetation fire in Riverside. The fire has so far burned 60 acres near Sycamore Canyon. The Riverside Fire Department says the fire is burning close to the area where a previous fire burned in July. Road closures are in effect at Speyside Rd. and Perthshire Place. Police say some residents in the area are self-evacuating. Vehicle fire spreads to vegetation along Altamont Pass
By KTVU Staff
Posted Aug 31 2019 12:50PM PDT
Updated Aug 31 2019 06:28PM PDT
The California Highway Patrol has reopened lanes closed on Interstate Highway 580 Saturday afternoon after a brush fire broke out on the side of the freeway near Livermore. Three lanes of eastbound I-580 before North Flynn Road were closed about 12:30 p.m. by the CHP. All lanes reopened by about 2:30 p.m. On October 8, the two-year mark of the 2017 North Bay firestorm, most insurance companies will cut-off living expenses for survivors whether they have a new house to live in or not. KTVU's Debora Villalon reports people in Santa Rosa feel victimized
Wildfire deadline looms for North Bay survivors, some feel victimized again
By Debora Villalon, KTVU
Posted Aug 30 2019 10:50AM PDT
Survivors of the 2017 North Bay firestorm have an anniversary looming -- and a deadline. On Oct. 8, the two-year mark, most insurance companies will cut-off living expenses, whether there's a new house to live in or not. "We're not trying to work the system, we just need some help," said Fountain Grove homeowner Julie Rae Oliver, who is among potentially thousands of policy-holders affected. Sept. 10, 2019, marks the last Palindrome Week of the century. September 2019 boasts the last Palindrome Week of the century The Día de los Muertos Barbie will hit stores this month and retail for $75. (Mattel)
Mattel debuts 'Día de los Muertos' Barbie doll marking 'Day of the Dead' 