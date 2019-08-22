< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="425171218" data-article-version="1.0">Private fire crews assisting with fire mitigation</h1>
</header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix">
<ul id="social-share-425171218" class="social-share">
<li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li>
<li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Private fire crews assisting with fire mitigation&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li>
<li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.ktvu.com/california-wildfires/private-fire-crews-assisting-with-fire-mitigation" data-title="Private fire crews assisting with fire mitigation" addthis:url="http://www.ktvu.com/california-wildfires/private-fire-crews-assisting-with-fire-mitigation" addthis:title="Private fire crews assisting with fire mitigation">
<a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a>
</li>
</ul> 22 2019 04:48PM <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:tom.vacar@foxtv.com?body=http://www.ktvu.com/california-wildfires/private-fire-crews-assisting-with-fire-mitigation">Tom Vacar, KTVU</a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 22 2019 05:30PM PDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-425171218"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Aug 22 2019 04:48PM PDT<span></p>
</div>
</div> class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-425171218" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ORINDA, Calif. (KTVU)</strong> - After three consecutive and horrendous years of wildfires, there is an important shift going on this year in firefighting. </p> <p>Cal Fire, Contra Costa Fire, Orinda-Moraga Fire, East Bay Parks, East Bay MUD, Lawrence Berkeley Lab and many others mean to keep their hills firestorm free.</p> <p>As we've covered the enormous brush clearing project stretching 17 miles from Berkeley to Lafayette, we could not help but notice crews wearing gear that reads 'Firestorm'.</p> <p>"You know, they're working hard. They're working long hours. They're you know, away from home usually," Jess Wills, President of Firestorm Wildland Fire Suppression, Inc.</p> <p>The 25-year-old Chico-based company of 300 employees is just one of eight such companies in the nation dedicated to all aspects of preventing and fighting wild fires.</p> <p>All year long, these highly-trained and certified Firestorm crews clear brush, do controlled burns, forestry, all the way to facing wild land fires head on.</p> <p>"We travel and do a lot of emergency response on wild land fires for the Federal agencies, and we're used to working with a lot of different people. We use the incident command system. A lot of the individuals that do what we do, they're, I want to say, more Type A personalities that enjoy the rush of running a chain saw. They like the hard work," said Mr. Wills.</p> <p>32 Firestorm employees, who were working to fight the Camp Fire in and around Paradise lost their homes, making their dedication to fire prevention a deeply personal priority.</p> <p>The fact is, if there were a lot of fires, these folks would not be on these lines, they would be on the fire lines helping out other fire fighters.</p> <p>"They're well-equipped. They're well-trained. You know, these are crews that we'd be fighting fire with side by side on the fire line," said Dennis Rein, head of the Moraga-Orinda Fire District's Fire Prevention programs.</p> <p>"We would be on various wild fires across the country, you know, performing as Type 2 initial attack hand crews," said Firestorm's Wills. </p> <p>You won't find them hanging out at a hotel after work. It's tents, port-a-potties and mobile showers for them. 