- Just because this week's public safety power shutoffs are past us, experts say many people in fire-prone areas see October and November as the scariest time frame they have to live through and worry about.

A small fire in a Santa Rosa residential neighborhood, saw the fire department put the fire down within minutes of arriving and jumping on it with a vengeance. In fact, we got an e-mail from a Fountain Grove viewer, a neighborhood, incinerated by fire two years ago, complaining that brush in a nearby lot, could cause her home to burn or her insurance to be canceled.

Since the 2017 firestorms, any fire or fire threat is an arch enemy to the public's emotional well-being.



The same is true in Marin, where one neighbor sees fire prevention as a civic duty.

"Everyone needs to participate in making sure their property is fire resistant or as much as possible," said San Anselmo resident Richard Posthuma.

Marin County Fire Department Battalion Chief Christie Neill runs the vegetation management and defensible space management programs.

"We see an increase in peoples' concern and fear. So, they tend to call and voice their concerns about neighbors," said Chief Neill.

Some folks are petrified by the last few fire years.

"Their fear is way up here and their education about what's real is a little lower. So, we're trying to bridge that gap through a lot more fire preparedness and education," said Neill.



Marin County has an aggressive inspection program to inform people of what they should do when they learn they are not in compliance with fire prevention guidelines. On a checkered map, we learned that blue properties are in compliance and yellow properties are not. There are more yellow properties than blue.

"Just because a house is non-compliant doesn't mean in can't be quickly brought up to at least those basic standards of what we're looking for," said Marin County Fire Department Captain Jordan Reeser.



The primary aim: if a huge wildfire takes place elsewhere, don't let your neighborhood perish from long distance flying embers in high winds.

"Typically, in these events it's the embers landing in what we like to call ember traps or areas where an ember could take hold and take seed and then ingrate on roofs, under decks, in gutters," said Captain Reeser.

That's what worries homeowner Posthuma who said, "That's the inevitable possibility, yes, that with the high winds and so much brush and we're living among the forest and all this habitat here that it can spread quite rapidly."

Note this: in mile an hour wildfire winds, glowing embers can fly a half mile and set new fires in just 30 seconds. Those fires are rapidly fanned by those same winds.