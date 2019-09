- By Bay City News Service

All evacuation orders have been lifted in an area of unincorporated Novato near state Highway 37 where a brush fire burned on Tuesday afternoon, according to Novato Fire District.

The evacuation orders, first issued shortly before 2 p.m., were lifted at around 3:12 p.m. Green Point Lane will remain closed.

Fire crews stopped forward progress on the blaze, which burned an estimated 9 acres, according to the sheriff's office.

The response to the fire also prompted the closure of ramps to and from Highway 37 in the area, including the transition ramps from U.S. Highway 101 to eastbound Highway 37, California Highway Patrol officials said.

All lanes of Highway 37 have since reopened, but there are residual delays at Lakeville Road, according to the CHP.

Avoid the area. Evacuation orders issued for some areas surrounding Crest Rd, Hampton Lane, Greenpoint Lane and Woodview Lane in Novato/Blackloint. Air resources and multiple firefighters on scene. pic.twitter.com/BY1YT8907K — Marin County Sheriff (@MarinSheriff) September 10, 2019