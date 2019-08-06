An innovative approach to preventing and battling wildfires in the East Bay could become a model for the nation. The town of Orinda is the center of a much larger effort to tame wildfires before they become life and property consuming dragons.
The Moraga-Orinda Fire District, Cal Fire, Contra Costa Fire, East Bay MUD, East Bay Parks and others are clearing grass and brush along a 17-mile known fire corridor to prevent wildfires. With four miles already done, the Orinda Shaded Fuel Break will slow the speed and spread of any fire on the ground while keeping it out of the crowns of trees above. "When you reduce the spread rate of the fire line's intensity, we set the stage to buy time to execute and orderly and effective evacuation," said Chief Dave Winnacker of the Moraga-Orinda Fire District.
But, two Orinda elementary schools, with very limited road access, would take too long to evacuate. The solution: shelter in place. "We're gonna need every gallon we can get our hands," said Chief Winnacker." The safety and security of our students is our number one priority," said Orinda Union Schools Superintendent Dr. Carolyn Seaton. Since both schools live in the historical path of fires, what was decided was that the district would fund two 10,000 gallon tanks one at each of the schools. The idea being, the fire truck hooks up, defends a building that the kids are in and nobody gets hurt. "What that gives us a reliable, known water site dedicated for firefighting," said the Chief.