- Cal Fire is reporting forward progress of the 58-acre Sellers Fire in Oakley has been stopped. The agency tweeted the update Wednesday at 3:21 p.m.

#SellersFire [Update] assisting @ECCFPD on Sellers Avenue in Oakley (Contra Costa County) is now reported to be 58 acres and forward progress has been stopped. Copter 106 has been released. Ground resources continue to work on containment and mitigate structure threats. — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) August 7, 2019

About 50 homes in an unincorporated area of Oakley were asked to evacuate as the fast-moving vegetation fire has destroyed three outbuildings and threatened homes. However, just minutes before 4 p.m. the evacuation order was lifted.

Evacuation order in Oakley because of fire has been lifted. — CoCo Sheriff PIO (@cocosopio) August 7, 2019

The fire started in the 5300 block of Sellers Road, near Delta Road.

Oakley Police have ordered an immediate evacuation for Crismore Dr, Delta Rd & Sellers Ave in Oakley. Leave now by car. Go toward Hwy 4, away from area. Do not call 911 unless to report life-threatening emergency or unable to leave unassisted. For updates https://t.co/XZjMtBMhZ6. — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) August 7, 2019

Happening now- Vegetation Fire on Sellers Ave in unincorporated Oakley. Fire is wind driven with structures threatened. All ECC units are committed with requestes in for additional resources which are en route. Check back for additional details — ECCFPD (@ECCFPD) August 7, 2019

The East Contra Costa County Fire Protection District reported receiving several calls of black smoke shortly after noon. Upon arrival, crews reported the vegetation fire was threatening several homes and was going to spread quickly to nearby heavy vegetation and trees.

The fire was not under control as of 1:40 p.m. Fire Marshal Steve Aubert said that the fire is driven by winds and there is a risk associated with many eucalyptus trees in the area.

There is also not a municipal water system in this area, so water is being brought in with tankers to handle the fire.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.