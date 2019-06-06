< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Child piano prodigy gives back to the community 06 2019 12:03PM By Claudine Wong, KTVU
Posted Jun 06 2019 11:51AM PDT
Video Posted Jun 06 2019 12:03PM PDT
Updated Jun 06 2019 12:06PM PDT data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-411195540" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ALAMEDA, Calif. (KTVU)</strong> - He’s not even a teenager but 12-year-old Christopher Nguyen is something to hear on the piano.</p> <p>“I like to play classical music. My favorite composer is Chopin because I understand how he writes music and how he structures it.”</p> <p>Christopher is a regular volunteer at the assisted living facility known as the Water’s Edge Lodge in Alameda.</p> <p>Resident Mary Kelly says “we all know him and we all look forward to him playing every single time he arrives.”</p> <p>He comes here because his mom Maggie Hoang says it’s important to give back. “We used to live in Alameda, “she explains, “we moved to San Leandro but we work around here and its closer and we want him to volunteer to make people happy.”</p> <p>AEC Living COO Stephen Zimmerman says “he is amazing staff loves it they stop what they are doing to hear him and we just love having him here it’s been a real blessing.”</p> <p>Christopher started playing at the Lodge five years ago. Resident Adelaide Swartz says “he was just a little kid and we were spellbound by his playing he played without any music played by ear and we were just thrilled to have him.”</p> <p>Early on his mother says they knew he had a gift. Hoang says “he started when he was 5 years old when he was just playing around with the keyboard we have at home and when we were in the car he just called out music notes. And my husband he knows music, I don’t he went home and he tested him and said he is calling out music notes and he is correct.”</p> <p>He started taking lessons and his skill was undeniable. At age 7 he started playing at the Lodge.</p> <p>The reaction was immediate, resident Sarah O’Connell says, “I think he's a genius a musical genius we couldn't believe here is this little boy playing these wonderful things on the piano.”</p> <p>Michael Smith called him astounding, saying “I first saw him three years ago when he was 9 years old and he walked in here and blew the doors off the Chopin catalogue and I thought whoa what's going on here.”</p> <p>As for Christopher he says playing in front of an audience makes him happy saying “it just lets me know that people admire me people admire how I play.</p> <p>His main goal is to become one of the greatest concert pianists of all time. id="article_10155_405538_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KTVU_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Community" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"405578" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Community Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/community/jennifer-siebel-newsom-talks-about-latest-film-and-why-she-chose-not-to-be-called-first-lady-" title="Jennifer Siebel Newsom talks about her latest film and why she chose not to be called 'First Lady'" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/01/08/5A%20NEWSOM%20INAUGURATION%201_00.00.03.19_1546969522835.png_6601651_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/01/08/5A%20NEWSOM%20INAUGURATION%201_00.00.03.19_1546969522835.png_6601651_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/01/08/5A%20NEWSOM%20INAUGURATION%201_00.00.03.19_1546969522835.png_6601651_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/01/08/5A%20NEWSOM%20INAUGURATION%201_00.00.03.19_1546969522835.png_6601651_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/01/08/5A%20NEWSOM%20INAUGURATION%201_00.00.03.19_1546969522835.png_6601651_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Gavin Newsom gets sworn in as governor as his first partner and wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, watches. Jan. 7, 2019. Photo: KCRA." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Jennifer Siebel Newsom talks about her latest film and why she chose not to be called 'First Lady'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 01:25PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 29 2019 01:30PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>She was born and raised in the Bay Area and graduated with honors from Stanford University. Now, Jennifer Siebel Newsom is an accomplished filmmaker, working on her third project, "The Great American Lie." She also happens to be the wife of California Governor, Gavin Newsom, but she prefers not to be called "First Lady." "The Issue Is:" host Elex Michaelson caught up with Siebel Newsom to talk about why she thinks the American dream is a lie, life as a busy mother of four and what the title of "First Partner" means to her.</p><p> Listen to our podcast</p><p></p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/community/oakland-gay-men-s-chorus-celebrates-20-years" title="Oakland Gay Men's Chorus celebrates 20 years" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/13/Oakland_Gay_Men_s_Chorus_Celebrates_20_y_0_7253135_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/13/Oakland_Gay_Men_s_Chorus_Celebrates_20_y_0_7253135_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/13/Oakland_Gay_Men_s_Chorus_Celebrates_20_y_0_7253135_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/13/Oakland_Gay_Men_s_Chorus_Celebrates_20_y_0_7253135_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/13/Oakland_Gay_Men_s_Chorus_Celebrates_20_y_0_7253135_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="KTVU's Claudine Wong sits down with members of the chorus in this segment of Bay Area People." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Oakland Gay Men's Chorus celebrates 20 years</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Claudine Wong, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 13 2019 12:53PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 13 2019 03:37PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>This year the Oakland Gay Men's Chorus will celebrate 20 years, and after two decades the chorus says its mission is simple. It wants to give voice through song to a community where everyone matters.</p><p>This is a group that is passionate about singing, but it's more than that. It's about family, about support and inclusivity and how those themes define the chorus today and will help shape the chorus of tomorrow.</p><p>At a recent practice, KTVU's Claudine Wong sat down with artistic director, Dr. William Sauerland, who says "literally everyone just calls me Billy because that feels appropriate, I'm a Billy through and through." </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/community/concord-teen-leaves-mexico-joins-marines-to-honor-us-and-sister-who-died-of-cerebral-palsy" title="Concord teen leaves Mexico, joins Marines to honor US and sister who died of cerebral palsy" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/11/Mount_Diablo_High_teen_becomes_Marine_fo_0_6878964_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/11/Mount_Diablo_High_teen_becomes_Marine_fo_0_6878964_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/11/Mount_Diablo_High_teen_becomes_Marine_fo_0_6878964_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/11/Mount_Diablo_High_teen_becomes_Marine_fo_0_6878964_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/11/Mount_Diablo_High_teen_becomes_Marine_fo_0_6878964_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Mount Diablo High teen says she's motivated to become a Marine to honor sister who died of cerebral palsy. Claudine Wong reports" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Concord teen leaves Mexico, joins Marines to honor US and sister who died of cerebral palsy</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 08 2019 12:09PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 08 2019 02:26PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>When we went to Concord to watch a group of Marine recruits work out, it was pretty clear, pretty quickly that the workout wasn't going to be easy. But becoming Marine isn't either. </p><p>We asked poolee Priscilla Martinez Rodriguez, if she felt like she had something to prove and she didn't hesitate saying " Yeah I never want to give up. 