This year the Oakland Gay Men's Chorus will celebrate 20 years, and after two decades the chorus says its mission is simple. It wants to give voice through song to a community where everyone matters.

This is a group that is passionate about singing, but it's more than that. It's about family, about support and inclusivity and how those themes define the chorus today and will help shape the chorus of tomorrow.

At a recent practice, KTVU's Claudine Wong sat down with artistic director, Dr. William Sauerland, who says "literally everyone just calls me Billy because that feels appropriate, I'm a Billy through and through."