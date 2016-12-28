Carrie Fisher's daughter to take custody of 'Gary'

- Carrie Fisher's French bulldog 'Gary' was always at her side.

According to TMZ the dog was adopted as a service animal to aid Carrie with her bipolar disorder.

According to the report, Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd will now take care of Gary as long as the arrangement works out with her current dog. TMZ was told she also wants to make sure "she can handle the added responsibility."

Gary Fisher, had his own Twitter and Instagram account. “Saddest tweets to tweet. Mommy is gone. I love you @carrieffisher,” the dog’s Twitter feed read.