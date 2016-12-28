Carrie Fisher's daughter to take custody of 'Gary'

New York,NY- OCTOBER 10: Carrie Fisher and her dog Gary attends the 54th New York Film Festival - 'Bright Lights' Photo Call on October 10, 2016 in New York City. . @John Palmer / Media Punch/IPX
LOS ANGELES - Carrie Fisher's French bulldog 'Gary' was always at her side. 

According to TMZ the dog was adopted as a service animal to aid Carrie with her bipolar disorder. 

According to the report, Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd will now take care of Gary as long as the arrangement works out with her current dog. TMZ was told she also wants to make sure "she can handle the added responsibility." 

 Gary Fisher, had his own Twitter and Instagram account. “Saddest tweets to tweet. Mommy is gone. I love you @carrieffisher,” the dog’s Twitter feed read.


