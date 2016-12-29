Charlie Sheen tweets for God to 'take' Trump next

Photo via FOX News
By: FOX News

Posted:Dec 29 2016 08:35AM PST

Updated:Dec 29 2016 08:42AM PST

(FOX NEWS) - Charlie Sheen is facing a lot of heat for a tweet he wrote Wednesday night where he asked God to take President-elect Donald Trump next.

His tweet, which was seemingly in response to the recent deaths of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds said, "Dear God; Trump next, please!"

The Twitterverse immediately slammed Sheen for his tweet, calling the actor a "scumbag" and a "useless cockroach."

Sheen has yet to respond to the backlash. His tweet is pinned to the top of his Twitter profile.

Read more at FOXNews.com.


