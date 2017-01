'Finding Neverland' comes to SHN Theatre Entertainment 'Finding Neverland' comes to SHN Theatre Finding Neverland is the first show coming to San Francisco's SHN Theater for 2017.

Based on the Academy Award winning movie it follows the relationship between playwright J.M. Barrie and the family that inspired his story Peter Pan.

Kevin Kern who plays J.M. Barrie and Crystal Kellogg who plays his wife Mary stopped by KTVU the 9. Watch their interview in the video box above.

Find information on tickets here.