WATCH: Limbo record-holder reaches new low in crazy video

Shemika Jones is best known as "The Limbo Queen," and with good reason. She holds Guinness World record for the lowest limbo in the world, and for the farthest distance to limbo under 12-inches.

She reached even more viral fame when she broke another record, becoming the first person to limbo under a car.

Now, the world is going crazy again in response to The Limbo Queen's latest video: she limbos under a car, while holding two trays of full cups of water. And she doesn't spill a drop.

It's something you have to see to believe.

Jones lives in Buffalo, New York, but was born in Trinidad and Tobago. Trinidad and Tobago happens to also be the birthplace of the Limbo Dance.

Jonas says that she's proud to represent her native country by holding the world record in a field that they invented.