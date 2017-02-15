VIDEO: Daddy, daughter ballet class celebrates Valentine's Day

- Video and pictures posted by a Pennsylvania dance studio of their ‘Daddy, Daughter Valentine’s Ballet Class’ has gone viral.

The Philadelphia Dance Center students got the chance to invite their dads to dance class this week.

The center posted hilariously adorable videos of their lesson showing the fathers attempting to copy their daughter’s dance moves – with varying degrees of success.

We can't get enough!