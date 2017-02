- Although they have no immediate plans to leave Waco, “Fixer Upper” stars Chip and Joanna Gaines may not stay in Waco, Texas, forever.

The pair revealed at an event on Tuesday that they are considering relocating as their four kids grow.

The couple films their hit HGTV show in Waco, where they shape up homes in need of updates. In an interview with People they said they would consider leaving Texas for at least some time.

