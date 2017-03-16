Documentary based on San Quentin prisoners marathon Entertainment Documentary based on San Quentin prisoners marathon Each year behind the walls of San Quentin inmates train with volunteer coaches for a marathon. Every year people serving sentences for serious crimes run 26.2 miles around the state's oldest prison...

Each year behind the walls of San Quentin, inmates train with volunteer coaches for a marathon. Every year people serving sentences for serious crimes run 26.2 miles around the state's oldest prison (within the walls of the prison).

The marathon is extremely difficult because it consists of 105 laps around a quarter mile course in the lower yard of the prison.

Kevin Rumon, Assistant Coach of San Quentin 1,000 Mile Club, tells KTVU there are six 90 degree turns on the course. "While it might seem easy to be running this on a closed course - it's very hard and it's also - unlike the San Francisco Marathon - I might be 10, 20 miles from home. These guys pass by their 'home' every lap so that temptation to quit is particularly difficult."

A new documentary is in production to explore the marathon and rehabilitation of prisoners. A community run will be held Thursday night to raise money for the film.

Rumon along with Christine Yoo, Director of San Quentin Marathon, stopped by KTVU the 9. Watch the interview in the video box above. Learn more about the documentary here.

