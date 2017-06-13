Miranda Kerr will let you put leeches on her face

- Miranda Kerr is willing to go to extremes for the sake of beauty.

The 34-year-old supermodel has revealed she willingly had bloodsucking leeches administered onto her face all in the name of maintaining her flawless skin.

“I’ve had a leech facial,” Kerr said at Gwyneth Paltrow‘s Goop Health Summit this weekend. “I kept the leeches, they’re in my koi pond. You’re not allowed to reuse them and if you don’t take them home, then she kills them and I didn’t like that idea.”

While the treatment may sound bizarre, it’s actually an ancient practice used in some cultures to treat various illnesses. But in the last few years, it has gained popularity with the Hollywood in-crowd for purely aesthetic reasons.

After the leeches latch onto your skin, they get engorged with your blood and secrete special proteins that allegedly make your face look brighter and tighter. If you say so!

These critters are either the fountain of youth … or just suckers!