10 ways to beat the summertime heat in the Bay Area

OAKLAND (KTVU) -- The heatwave that has gripped the Bay Area has toppled records and is blamed for at least two deaths as well as triggered at least two recent Spare the Air days.

Staying inside with the air conditioning -- provide you have it and it's working -- is always an option, but that can get costly and isn’t always ideal especially if PG&E says we should conserve energy.

It is possible to get out and still stay cool. Here are 10 family-friendly ways to beat the heat and most of them are indoors.

Go ice skating. We may associate ice skating with cold winter months, but this is the perfect way to escape the heat for a few hours. In Oakland, there is the Oakland Ice Center at 519 18th Street or try Dublin Iceland at 7212 San Ramon Road in Dublin. Get active and try a night hike. Participate in a night hike at Chabot Space & Science Center. Hikes range in levels from easy, moderate to strenuous. Click here for more info. Go to a drive-in movie. Make a night out of it and see a movie at one of two Bay Area drive-ins. West Wind Solano Drive-In is located in Concord and West Wind Capitol Drive-In is located in San Jose. For more info: Click here and here. Strike out. Enjoy some friendly competition and take up a game of bowling at the Plank in Jack London Square. Go Monday-Thursday before five and bring the family for $6 per game. Click here for info. Read a book or attend a free event at either the San Francisco or Oakland public library. Visit one of the branches in either city and take advantage of some of their summmertime events. Oakland Public Library | SF Public Library. Go out for ice cream. A must during these hot summer days. Make a trip down to Fenton’s Creamery in Oakland or enjoy a scoop of your favorite flavor at a local ice cream shop. Fenton's Take a dip. Go for a swim in your backyard or visit one of the public pools in your area. Make sure to apply sunscreen! Splash around. Waterparks are always an option for California residents. Waterworld in Concord offers a variety of water based activities from thrilling slides to lazy rivers. Waterworld Friday Nights @ OMCA. If going out at night is more your thing, attend Friday Nights at Oakland Museum of CA. Every Friday night from 5-10pm visitors can grab food from a food truck, listen to tunes from the month’s resident DJ, take a look around the museum gallery, or venture into the number of other activities offered. Ages 18 and under are free. Oakland Museum Beach Break. Cool off in the ocean at Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk. Hot days make for perfect beach weather. After the water, ride some rides at the admission free boardwalk. Boardwalk

By KTVU.com writer Brooke Becton.