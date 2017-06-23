Tower of Power plays at Alameda County Fair

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KTVU) -- Tower of Power was set to take to the stage at the Alameda County Fair Thursday night, several months after two members of the legendary R&B group were struck by a train in Oakland.

The accident on Jan. 12, 2017 in Jack London Square occurred moments before the group was set to perform at Yoshi's Oakland.

KTVU spoke to some of the group members about the remarkable recovery of the two players who were hit during the frightening incident.

Since the 1960s, Tower of Power has placed a unique twist on R&B and soul music, entertaining fans with their funky songs that fans have been grooving to for nearly 50 years. The group has sold out shows worldwide, touring year after year with their 10-member band.

And Thursday night's show in Pleasanton was no different. Tower of Power was the first sold out concert at this year's Alameda County Fair.

"I thought man if I could ever get to Sacramento, boy I will have made it," band leader Emilio Castillo said. "So I had no vision at all like this."

Castillo says it's surreal to even imagine that the group has been making music for 49 years. He says that the group's good fortunes have carried them especially considering the outcome after two band members were hit by a train.

Castillo said a passing double-decker train blocked their view of an oncoming train as the performers crossed the tracks.

"My trumpet player came in Adolfo and I heard him say, 'Boy somebody got hit by a train out there.' And I didn't pay much attention. And then I heard him go 'Has anybody seen Marc VW?' I put my jacket on and ran outside and saw this guy lying on the ground with his stomach really big and I go 'That's not Marc' and Roger my organ player was standing there and says that's Marc."

He said he then noticed another man lying next to the train tracks.

"There's this guy laying on his side, black hair really big head. David Garibaldi has white hair, a small head very thin guy. And I go that's not Dave and the policeman standing there with a wallet says it's John David Garibaldi and my first thought was they're dead," Castillo said.

Marc Vin Wogenin was in a coma for eight weeks. And Castillo says his ribs are still healing, but he's working towards playing a gig again.

David Garibaldi had undergone a number of surgeries.

"I'm sure he's not 100 percent back physically but he's pretty strong and working out," Castillo said. "He can play the drums but not for long periods."

A song or two is all Garibaldi can do for now, but it may be enough for Pleasanton fans who were anxious to see their hometown celebrity drummer in action again.

By KTVU reporter Alyana Gomez.