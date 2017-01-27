Chinese Lunar New Year: What you need to know

SAN FRANCISCO (KTVU) -- The Chinese Lunar New Year starts Jan. 28 and the Bay Area hosts one of the largest parades in the world to celebrate the observation.

This Q&A has answers to some of the most common questions about the celebration.

Q. What is the Chinese New Year parade?

A. The Chinese New Year parade is a celebration of the Lunar New Year. According to the Chinese zodiac, this is the year of the rooster.

Q. When is this year's Chinese New Year Parade?

A. This year the Chinese New Year parade will be held Saturday Feb. 11, 2017.

Q. Where is the best place to watch the parade?

A. The entire parade route boasts good views to take in the floats and the parade. However, the viewing crowd gets larger as the parade route nears Chinatown.

Q. How can I ensure that I get a prime spot to view the parade?

A. Choose a spot by 4:30 PM -- or earlier -- to get a good view.

Q. If it rains or is cloudy and cold, will the parade be canceled?

A. The Parade will step off rain or shine.



Q. How long does the parade last?

A. The parade lasts approximately 2 ½ hours.

Q. What is the best way to get to the parade?

A. Parade-goers are strongly urged to use public transportation to get to the parade. The parade route is accessible via BART or MUNI. Passengers should use the Powell or Montgomery street stations. There are also parking garages in the area.