Bay Area Children celebrate Lunar New Year

The Luna New Year celebration continued in San Francisco with dancers and acrobats. Pleasanton-based Xiaopei Dance School and Cupertino-based Silicon Valley Dance Academy performed Friday night at the Warfield Theatre. The CCTV Spring Festival Gala also included celebrities and native Chinese performers who have previously participated in the 2008 Summer Olympics opening ceremony. The show has been televised for decades; however the show is traveling outside of China for the first time in 20 years.