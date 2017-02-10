Chinese New Year Parade: Final preps underway for San Francisco event Chinese New Year Parade Final preps underway on Chinese New Year Parade floats The countdown and final preparations are underway for the Chinese New Year Parade, one of the largest New Year parades in the world.

SAN FRANCISCO (KTVU) -- The countdown and final preparations are underway for the Chinese New Year Parade, one of the largest New Year parades in the world.

This year's parade, which kicks off at 6 p.m. in San Francisco, will celebrate the Year of the Rooster and will feature 19 elaborate floats that will roll along Market Street through Union Square and into Chinatown.

The floats were all built inside a warehouse near AT&T Park. Workers were putting the finishing touches on the masterpieces in preparation for Saturday’s Chinese New Year Parade.

Along with all the floats, this year's parade will also feature lion dancers, marching bands, and Chinese acrobats.

Work to construct the floats began three months ago when teams began designing and building the floats.

The event that we know today began as a humble affair in the 1950s as an offshoot of Chinese parades that started during World War II when residents would march down their neighborhood streets collecting donations.

KTVU has broadcast the Chinese New Year parade since 1987, which has helped to lurge corporate sponsorships and boost the parade viewership.

NOTE: You can watch this years Chinese New Year parade on KTVU on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 6 PM-8 PM and also on KTVU.com and Facebook.com/KTVU.

