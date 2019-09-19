The musical prodigy is one of a kind — literally. According to Lee’s website, he is only one of approximately 25 people in the world with his musical ability. Lee has an “audio photographic memory, in which he can recall music he hears after just one listen.”
Lee is living proof that no disability should hold anyone back from following and achieving their dreams.
"From the first note you sang, I knew you were something special and that you were here to change the world," said one of the show's judges, Gabrielle Union, who gave Lee the golden buzzer on night one. "This is just the beginning."
"We found out that he loved music really early on. He listened and his eyes just went huge and he started singing and that’s when I was in tears, because I realized, ‘Oh my gosh! He’s an entertainer!’" Lee's mother, Tina, said on night one. "Through music and performing he was able to withstand living in this world because when you’re autistic, it’s really hard to do what everybody else does. It’s actually saved his life — playing music.”
"Kodi is an anomaly," said another judge, Julianne Hough. "I think in our lifetime we are lucky to experience the kind of magic Kodi is, and America knew it."
By winning the competition, Lee was awarded $1 million and his own residency in Las Vegas. Lee will host his own show at the Paris Las Vegas from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10.
"From the moment we met Kodi Lee, we knew he was destined to change the world," America's Got Talent posted on their Facebook page.
Posted Sep 19 2019 05:02AM PDT
Updated Sep 19 2019 07:03AM PDT
Authorities in the Central Ccoast are investigating a tour bus crash that killed a crew member of country music and gospel star, Josh Turner.
The CHP said the bus crashed near the community of Shandon, in San Luis Obispo County late Wednesday night.
Posted Sep 16 2019 06:09PM PDT
Updated Sep 19 2019 03:58PM PDT
A new show on FOX invites viewers to consider the conflict one might face by being born the child of a serial murderer, and the hereditary demons that come with the territory.
“Prodigal Son” follows Malcolm Bright (Tom Payne), a criminal psychologist whose expertise helps profile killers and help solve murders for the NYPD, not just because he’s good at what he does, but because he knows how the killers think, especially since his father is one.
Michael Sheen plays his dad, Dr. Martin Whitly, otherwise known as “The Surgeon.” The deceptive and notorious serial killer, who appears to be a loving father at first glance, has long since been captured for the gruesome murder of 23 people, and seeks to manipulate his way into his son’s good graces.
Posted Sep 16 2019 05:36PM PDT
Updated Sep 16 2019 06:30PM PDT
Anthony Bourdain won two posthumous Creative Arts Emmy Awards over the weekend for his hit travel show on CNN, “Parts Unknown.”
The late chef, television star and author won the awards for outstanding writing for a nonfiction program and outstanding informational series or special on Saturday.
