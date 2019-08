- "Don't make me angry -- you wouldn't like me when I'm angry," is the most famous catchphrase from "The Incredible Hulk" television series.

The show starred Bill Bixby, as the mild-mannered Dr. Robert Bruce Banner.

His alter ego, The Hulk, was played by Lou Ferrigno, a bodybuilder who trained with Arnold Schwarzenegger, and who later became a Hollywood star.

Ferrigno is taking part in this weekend's Silicon Valley Comic Con.

He appeared on Friday's "The Nine,: to talk about his career, and the popularity of the green giant.

The television show ran from 1977 to 1982, and although it's nearly 40-years-old, the program still has a legion of fans worldwide.

The Hulk is one of the most popular characters ever created by Marvel Comics.

Dr. Banner was a physicist, who was accidentally exposed to gamma rays during the explosion of an experimental bomb.

In the television show, Banner was testing gamma radiation to develop superhuman strength, when he was turned into the green giant.

Ferrigno will meet fans at the Silicon Vally Comic Con, which runs from Friday to Sunday at San Jose's McEnery Convention Center.

Ferrigno has appeared in numerous television shows during his career, and even played himself on the "The King of Queens."

The Silicon Valley Comic Con will have other celebrities, including Arnold Schwarzenegger, who is promoting his upcoming film 'Terminator: Dark Fate,' Aqua Man himself, Jason Mamoa, and retired professional wrestler, Stone Cold Steve Austin.