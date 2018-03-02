Rick Ross hospitalized; machine keeping him alive, TMZ reports

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artist Rick Ross attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS) NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artist Rick Ross attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)

Rick Ross has been hospitalized after being found unresponsive.

TMZ reports that the music mogul has been hooked up to a machine that's taking over the function of his heart and lungs.

Ross, 42, is in a Miami-area hospital getting treatment in the cardiac unit.

TMZ previously reported that Ross was rushed to a Miami-area hospital after a 911 caller reported he was unresponsive and "slobbing at the mouth."

It is reported he may have suffered a heart attack Thursday morning.