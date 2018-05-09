This horse has the dream retirement life

- Triple Crown winner American Pharoah is probably having more sex than you! The 12th horse to win three races of the crown now spends his days as a stud – literally and figuratively. A stud refers to an animal taking place in selective breeding. American Pharoah apparently has sex three times a day. The New York Times breaks it down.

“Most days, he does double duty, with a 1:30 p.m. lunch date after the morning fling. Often, he is at again for a third time at 6 p.m.” Sex isn’t all he’s getting out of the deal. It’s a good $200,000 to procreate with the legendary stallion making his total earnings $30m per year. Not a bad retirement plan whatsoever.