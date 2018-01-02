Time's Up: Hollywood women launch anti-harassment initiative

America Ferrera, Viola Davis and Meryl Streep are among many powerful Hollywood women backing the #TimesUp initiative to combat sexual harassment. (Photo by Kevin Winter, Dimitrios Kambouris and Frederick M. Brown via Getty Images) America Ferrera, Viola Davis and Meryl Streep are among many powerful Hollywood women backing the #TimesUp initiative to combat sexual harassment. (Photo by Kevin Winter, Dimitrios Kambouris and Frederick M. Brown via Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) - Reese Witherspoon, Shonda Rhimes and Jennifer Aniston are among hundreds of Hollywood women who have formed an anti-harassment coalition called Time's Up.

The initiative was launched Monday with an open letter vowing support for women in the entertainment business and beyond, from janitors to health care workers. Time's Up will include a legal defense fund and will advocate for legislation combating workplace harassment.

It’s time to shift the balance in the workplace, from representing the few to representing us all. Sign the #TIMESUP solidarity letter and donate to the #TIMESUP Legal Defense Fund right here: https://t.co/GNhkSnWIDb pic.twitter.com/a5oi2Sbaam — TIME'S UP (@timesupnw) January 1, 2018

To the amazing women who have come together to leverage your platforms and access to fight for survivors everywhere: thank you. Thank you for modeling true sisterhood. #TIMESUP pic.twitter.com/jnioipG7dX — Women's March (@womensmarch) January 2, 2018

Read more about TIMES UP and the amazing leaders throughout Hollywood who are making this happen! #timesup https://t.co/zi0UXN8Yz4 — Tina Tchen (@TinaTchen) January 1, 2018

Time's Up also is backing the movement for women to wear black, in solidarity with those who have been sexually harassed, at Sunday's Golden Globes ceremony.

Donators to Time's Up defense fund range from Meryl Streep and Taylor Swift to J.J. Abrams and Viola Davis.

Time's up on silence. Time's up on waiting. Time's up on tolerating discrimination, harassment and abuse. #TimesUp Sign the solidarity letter & donate to the @TIMESUPNW Legal Defense Fund: https://t.co/eTwKtOboIl pic.twitter.com/q8aok1HTGg — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) January 1, 2018

I stand with women across every industry to say #TIMESUP on abuse, harassment, marginalization and underrepresentation. Join me! Sign the statement of solidarity & donate to the @TIMESUPNW Legal Defense Fund: https://t.co/tp9YDjZ0qw pic.twitter.com/KW2b5BGgbX — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) January 2, 2018

Dozens of men have faced harassment and assault allegations in recent months, including Harvey Weinstein, Charlie Rose and Kevin Spacey.

