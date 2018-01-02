Time's Up: Hollywood women launch anti-harassment initiative

Posted: Jan 02 2018 05:54AM PST

Video Posted: Jan 02 2018 07:29AM PST

Updated: Jan 02 2018 07:30AM PST

NEW YORK (AP) - Reese Witherspoon, Shonda Rhimes and Jennifer Aniston are among hundreds of Hollywood women who have formed an anti-harassment coalition called Time's Up.

The initiative was launched Monday with an open letter vowing support for women in the entertainment business and beyond, from janitors to health care workers. Time's Up will include a legal defense fund and will advocate for legislation combating workplace harassment.

MORECBS News fires Charlie Rose following sexual misconduct allegations

Time's Up also is backing the movement for women to wear black, in solidarity with those who have been sexually harassed, at Sunday's Golden Globes ceremony.

Donators to Time's Up defense fund range from Meryl Streep and Taylor Swift to J.J. Abrams and Viola Davis.

Dozens of men have faced harassment and assault allegations in recent months, including Harvey Weinstein, Charlie Rose and Kevin Spacey.

MOREMotion Picture Academy expels movie mogul Harvey Weinstein | 'House of Cards' to end amid Kevin Spacey sexual harassment allegation

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories 