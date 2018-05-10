Why Robe Lowe doesn't like to sleep with his wife

- Keep it on the down Lowe!

Rob Lowe admitted to Ellen Degeneres that while he’s been on the road for his one-man show Stories I Only Tell My Friends: Live!, he’s sleeping like a baby. Rob said his wife Sheryl Berkoff who he’s been married to since 1991 gets in the way of his beauty sleep.

“I sleep better on the road, because I’m not with my wife. It’s the truth. I love her enough to speak the truth.” However, the reasoning is kind of adorable.

“She’s obsessed with playing ‘Family Feud’ ’til 5 or 6 in the morning on the iPad, and wakes me up; ‘Honey, honey, name five foods that are gross!'” We know how addicting those iPad games can be! Enjoy the sleep while you can, Rob.