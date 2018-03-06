Will you join Beyonce in her new Coachella challenge?

- Beyoncé wants you to Bey your best at Coachella!

Coachella is right around the corner taking place April 13-15 and April 20-22. Beyoncé is headlining and revealed via Instagram how she plans to be even more snatched at her performance than she already is!

She invited all 112 million of her followers to join her in going vegan. She posted a picture of a vegan meal and said “44 days until Coachella!! Vegan Time!! Click the link in my bio to join me! 💪🏽✨.”

If that wasn’t enough to convince you, she posted another picture with the same caption, but this time, it was with her dancers! See her killer abs for inspiration.

Bey’s amazing snapback after delivering twins Rumi and Sir Carter has made headlines, so we’re happy she’s letting us in on her secret.

Will you be joining the Queen B on her vegan diet?