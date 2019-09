Credit: Pottery Barn Credit: Pottery Barn

- Wizard-themed decor? Apparently it's a thing. Pottery Barn has announced its new line of home furnishings inspired by the wildly popular fantasy series: "Harry Potter" and "Fantastic Beasts."

The San Francisco-based home furnishing company is rolling out the new collections, which include everything from tableware to pillows, blankets, and robes, featuring the Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw, and Hufflepuff designs.

There are also plenty of furniture options to help give a home a Hogwarts make-over.

Harry Potter themed tables, chairs, lamps, and other accessories can bring on the perfect vibe for wizard wannabes.

The "Fantastic Beasts" collection features similar wizard-themed decor, but with an art deco flare, inspired by the film's New York 1920's setting.

All of the items are available online starting Thursday.