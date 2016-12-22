Eggnog producers underestimated demand for holiday drink

- Prepare yourselves for this one. There's an eggnog shortage.

The U.S. is facing a major shortage of the holiday drink this year due to record sales.



According to the Wall Street Journal, eggnog producers under-estimated the demand.



Since September, the holiday market was flooded with pumpkin-flavored everything, so eggnog producers have been advertising eggnog extra hard.



Apparently it worked.

