Taco Bell testing loaded fries in Irvine

Taco Bell is at last testing its loaded fries in the U.S., but only in one location at this time.

The fries are being tested at the Taco Bell on Campus Drive in Irvine.

They come topped with sour cream, guacamole, nacho cheese, chopped tomatoes and taco meat or they can be served in a more simple fashion, with habanero seasoning.

The fast food chain sells fries at locations outside the U.S., including in the U.K., Canada, Japan and Chile.

There is no word yet on whether the loaded fries will be tested outside of southern California.

