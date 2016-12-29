Taco Bell testing loaded fries in Irvine

IRVINE, Calif. (FOX 11) - Taco Bell is at last testing its loaded fries in the U.S., but only in one location at this time.
The fries are being tested at the Taco Bell on Campus Drive in Irvine.
They come topped with sour cream, guacamole, nacho cheese, chopped tomatoes and taco meat or they can be served in a more simple fashion, with habanero seasoning.
The fast food chain sells fries at locations outside the U.S., including in the U.K., Canada, Japan and Chile.
There is no word yet on whether the loaded fries will be tested outside of southern California.
The Taco Bell at the UCI center. 👌👌👌 pic.twitter.com/RMy7nfSpzj— Matt Weiss (@Matt_Weiss) December 26, 2016
@tacobell has fries?! 😳🆕 Loaded Seasoned Fries Bellgrande, Crispy Chicken Chips, Double Stacked Tacos and Freezes‼️🍟🐔🌮❄️ @andythenguyen told me and @scottafters that these fries were available exclusively at the Irvine UCI location for testing, so naturally we had to make it a @tryitordiet #TacoTuesday and try it for ourselves 😋 MISSION ACCOMPLISHED ✔️ See it on Snapchat now! 👻 #dailyfoodfeed 📷: @dailyfoodfeed 📍: @tacobell Irvine UCI 👻: Snapchat dailyfoodfeed 👇 TAG YOUR FRIENDS 👇