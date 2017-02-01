State Police: Inmates have 4 hostages after 1 freed
Posted:Feb 01 2017 11:02AM PST
Updated:Feb 01 2017 02:47PM PST
There's a dangerous hostage situation going on at a maximum security prison in Delaware. The Associated Press reports prison guards have been taken hostage by inmates.
SMYRNA, Del. (WTXF/AP) -
Delaware State Police say inmates who took five Department of Corrections employees hostage at a maximum-security prison have released one person.
State police spokesman Sgt. Richard Bratz said at a media briefing Wednesday evening that the four other employees remain in the inmates' custody at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna. He says negotiations are underway.
Bratz says a preliminary investigation suggests the incident began around 10:30 a.m. when a correctional officer inside a building that houses over 100 inmates radioed for immediate assistance. Other officers responded to help, and Bratz says that's when the five employees were taken hostage.
He says one hostage was released around 2:40 p.m. That person was taken by ambulance to a hospital with injuries that Bratz says aren't life-threatening.
Bratz says authorities don't know whether anyone else is injured.
He says authorities are negotiating with the prisoners but didn't give further details and did not take questions.
A local blood bank is requesting Type O blood to go to Smyrna.
Video from above the prison shows uniformed officers gathered in two groups along fences near an entrance to the prison. Later, video showed several people surrounding a stretcher and running as they pushed it across the compound. It wasn't clear if a person was on the stretcher. People could be seen standing near a set of doors with an empty stretcher and wheelchair.
According to the department's website, the prison is Delaware's largest correctional facility for men, housing about 2,500 inmates. It houses minimum, medium, and maximum security inmates, and also houses Kent County detainees awaiting trial. It is also the site of the state's death row and where executions were carried out. The prison opened in 1971.
