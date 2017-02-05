Police: If you drive drunk, we'll play Justin Bieber Super Bowl commercial

- A police department in Minnesota may have had the tweet of the night during the Super Bowl while also trying to send out a message to anyone thinking about driving home drunk after the game ends.

After a T-Mobile Super Bowl commercial aired starring pop superstar Justin Bieber, the Wyoming Police Department issued this warning:

If you drive drunk tonight we're going to subject you to that Justin Bieber @TMobile Super Bowl Commercial the entire way to jail. #SB51 — Wyoming, MN Police (@wyomingpd) February 6, 2017

The Twitterverse chimed in about the police department's viral tweet.

@wyomingpd @TMobile solid tweet by someone who deserves a raise at the Wyoming PD — Dave Shore (@Dave_Shore) February 6, 2017