Move aside, Selena Gomez, there is a new Instagram queen in town.

And it's Queen Bey!

The singer announced Wednesday that she and husband Jay Z were expecting twins with a special photo posted to Instagram. As expected, the Bey Hive responded with a lot of support and, as it turns out, a record-amount of 'likes.'

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

The photo now stands close to 10 million, at 9.6 million likes, well surpassing Gomez's record 6.3 million.